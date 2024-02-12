The Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA Voters Forgot About Marquette Women’s Lacrosse

Marquette women’s lacrosse started off the 2024 season earning votes in the preseason Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA top 25 poll. After one week of action, there is a new poll taking said action into account, and even though Marquette walked through Cincinnati relatively easily on Sunday, that didn’t keep them in the minds of the voters. The new poll does not have the Golden Eagles earning any votes at all.

The top 25 went unchanged from the preseason, or at least the names didn’t change while the order did here and there. The voters kept Rutgers, Yale, and Princeton getting votes in the new poll, but both Marquette and Jacksonville dropped out. In their place are Stanford and Villanova. Both of these are patently insane, as both teams lost their openers to ranked opponents. You can pretend it makes sense because both losses are by one goal, but Stanford lost at then-#16 Virginia and Villanova lost at home to then-#17 USC. I don’t get how you can suddenly think a team that wasn’t worth a vote is worth a vote after losing a game to a ranked team. Maybe if it was by one goal to a top five team?

Still, though: 0-1 is 0-1 for a team that wasn’t earning votes at all in the preseason.

Northwestern remains the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season as well as the top ranked team in the country as the Wildcats started out the year with a win over then-#5 Syracuse. That win solidified their spot as the top team as they are now the unanimous #1 with North Carolina’s lone dissenting vote changing hands. Big East preseason favorite Denver holds steady at #4, while Michigan bumps up two spots to #10 to put three top 10 teams on the slate this week.

Outside the top 10, there’s only one more ranked team that Marquette will see this season. That’s Connecticut, and the Huskies are still 0-0 this year. Staying idle in the first weekend of the season cost them two spots in the poll as they dropped to #24.

We already mentioned Villanova’s existence in the Receiving Votes department after their loss to the Trojans. The Wildcats are the only Marquette foe in that area of the poll this week, essentially taking Jacksonville’s place in that regard.

Marquette returns to action on Friday morning as they kick off a lengthy stretch of road games with a visit to Louisville. First draw on that one is set for 11am, and you would think that ESPN+ would carry the broadcast, but there’s no guarantee on that quite yet. It’ll be a quick turnaround for MU from there to a Monday evening contest against #1 Northwestern, but that will be after next week’s poll is announced.

You can check out the full top 25 right here.