Marquette Men’s Basketball Returns To The Top 5 Of The Associated Press Poll

Here’s a fun sentence to say: Marquette men’s basketball is ranked in the top five of the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since earlier this season.

The new poll dropped on Monday afternoon, and as you’d expect for a team riding a seven game winning streak, the AP voters are big fans of what the Golden Eagles are doing. They picked up 1,273 points this week to rise three spots to #4 in the country, which is the best ranking in program history..... since Marquette was #3 in the country back in late November of this season. Houston rose two spots to #3 ahead of MU with 1,386 points, while Arizona enjoyed a three spot bump to #5 with 1,241 points. As you can see, the Golden Eagles are closer to #5 than they are to #3 this week.

This is MU’s 25th straight week in the AP top 25, their longest run since lasting 30 straight weeks from February 4, 2002 through December 15, 2003. Shouts to Dwyane Wade.

Seven voters installed Marquette as the #3 team in the country this week, up from two votes there last week. The most votes landed in the #4 spot, which makes sense since that’s MU’s actual ranking, but they got a bunch of votes at #5 as well. Nine votes each turned up at #6 and #7, with three voters — I see you, Jon Rothstein and Seth Davis! — putting Marquette at #8. Dave Reardon is appropriately bringing up the rear on the MU voting with a vote at #9. He dropped Marquette from #8 last week, so of course we have questions for what’s going on in Hawaii.

The voters remain split the same way on Noted Marquette Opponents Connecticut and Purdue. 45 of them have the Huskies at #1, same as last week, and that’s why UConn is #1 in the country again this week. The Boilermakers got the other 16 first place votes, just like last week, and that’s why they’re #2 in the country again this week.

Kansas rounds out the Marquette opponents in the top 10, but they’re down two spots to #6 this week. Illinois is next up on the list at #14, but that’s down four spots. Creighton made a two spot jump up to #17 right now, while Wisconsin continues their plummet, falling nine spots to #20 in the new rankings.

Down in the Receiving Votes department, you can find Texas. That’s the only team down there that’s on Marquette’s schedule this season, and the Horns picked up just nine points worth of votes across three ballots this week.

Marquette returns to action on Tuesday night when they head out to Indianapolis to face Butler. Tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 5:30pm Central time. That game is the next thing down the tracks, but after that comes a top five showdown in Hartford against #1 UConn on Saturday.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.