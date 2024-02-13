Big East Game Thread: #4 Marquette at Butler

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, February 13, 2024
THE TIME: 5:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 59% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-75.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.2, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 25 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Iowa State at Cincinnati at 77.2.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)
BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Posh Alexander (11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.3 apg, 2.4 spg)
- DJ Davis (14.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Pierre Brooks (15.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.1 apg)
- Jahmyl Telfort (14.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Jalen Thomas (6.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg)
YOUR 90’S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Creep by Radiohead
