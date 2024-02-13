Big East Game Thread: #4 Marquette at Butler

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 59% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.2, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 25 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Iowa State at Cincinnati at 77.2.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (14.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP

Posh Alexander (11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.3 apg, 2.4 spg)

DJ Davis (14.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg)

Pierre Brooks (15.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Jahmyl Telfort (14.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Jalen Thomas (6.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg)

YOUR 90’S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Creep by Radiohead