Stegman’s Record Setting Day Powers RV Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Past Detroit Mercy

For about 15 minutes and 30 seconds of game time, we had ourselves a contest at Valley Fields. Marquette men’s lacrosse opened up a 2-0 lead on Detroit Mercy, the Titans responded with three goals in less than three minutes, putting the Golden Eagles into a deficit for the first time in 2024, and then Will Foster found the net with 93 seconds left in the first quarter to tie things up at three goals each after 15 minutes were done.

And then Jake Stegman had clearly had enough of the Titans.

With one assist already in his pocket on MU’s first goal of the game, Stegman posted the helpers on Marquette’s second, third, fourth, and seventh goals of the second quarter. 1) The score was now 10-3 at the half, and the game was, to a certain extent, very much over. 2) Stegman’s third assist, coming on the first of three straight Luke Blanc goals and the first of two straight while Marquette was a man up, tied Conor Gately’s record of 63 career assists. 3) Stegman’s fourth assists of the game was on Blanc’s second consecutive goal, and that broke Gately’s record.

Luke Blanc on the man up#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/uIA48t0IIP — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) February 13, 2024

Stegman decided to make it a very memorable day for him. That gave him five assists at halftime, which tied Marquette’s single game record. That one was originally set by Conor Gately on the road against Mercer in March of 2013, waaaaaay back in MU’s very first season of competition. Three men have tied that record, including Stegman himself last April at Providence.

And now, Stegman has surpassed it. His assist on Bobby O’Grady’s goal to make it 16-4 Marquette with 4:15 left in the third quarter — like I said, 10-3 at the half was the end of the competitive portion of the day — gave him six assists in the game, something that has never been done in program history.

Jake Stegman sets a single game assist record for Marquette with six assists!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/fFVjzZaoJB — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) February 13, 2024

No. 1⃣4⃣ is now No. ☝️‼️



Jake Stegman is the new Marquette assist . A fitting way to pass Conor Gately's program record with a MU single-game record six helpers on Tuesday afternoon. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/GAevOOMO5h — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) February 13, 2024

Through the middle two quarters of this game, Marquette outscored Detroit Mercy 15-2. Marquette scored nine straight unanswered goals from the last marker of the first quarter through the first one of the third quarter. It ended up being a 15-1 run by the Golden Eagles, and yeah, you guessed it, it was Jake Stegman scoring the 15th to make it 17-4.

That was right about where head coach Andrew Stimmel started pulling his starters, and, well, there wasn’t much drop off for Marquette. Over the final 18 minutes of the game, MU still outscored Detroit Mercy 5-4, including this first career goal from freshman Zach Hulme which tied the team record for goals in a game.

Lost in all the passing history, Bobby O’Grady finished the day with a team high five goals, but he has to take a back seat to Jake Stegman in the points column as six helpers and a goal gives him seven. Luke Blanc tacked on another goal to his natural hat trick in the second quarter to give him a four point day, while Andrew Bowman took advantage of extra playing time with Devon Cowan sidelined with an injury to throw in a hat trick. All told, 12 different Golden Eagles helped tally up those 22 goals in the game.

Up Next: It’s time to kick things in high gear. Marquette will be back in action on Sunday when they host reigning national champion and #1 ranked Notre Dame. First draw on that one is set for 1pm Central, and the game in the Valley Fields Bubble is already sold out. The Irish have not started their season yet, but they will do so at home against Cleveland State on Wednesday evening.