The Quick & The Dirty: #4 Marquette 78, Butler 72

Here’s what I was most struck by, while watching #4 Marquette on the road against Butler on Tuesday night: That was a hell of a basketball game.

Now, is part of that reaction me trying to artfully dodge doing a lot of work to recap Marquette’s 78-72 road victory over the Bulldogs? Why, yes, it is, thank you for noticing.

But here’s the deal: Marquette’s longest run in the game was eight straight points, and that was early in the first as the Golden Eagles took a 12-7 lead with 13:53 to play before halftime. Butler’s longest run in the game was just five points, a feat they accomplished at four different points during the game, with the last one coming with four minutes left when Finley Bizjack hit a three-pointer to cut Marquette’s margin to just two points.

Marquette’s biggest lead in the game was 12 points, and that came with 9:27 left in the game. The Golden Eagles spent the remainder of the contest fighting to keep the margin in the neighborhood of 10 points, which I say as a compliment to Butler’s combativeness in trying to find a way to rally. See also: Bizjack cutting the lead to just 2 with four minutes left. Butler’s biggest lead of the entire game was just three points, and that was at 7-4 in the first half.

Butler’s last lead in the game came when Pierre Brooks converted a layup with 5:34 left before halftime, that was 26-24 Bulldogs at that point. The last time the game was tied was with just over four minutes left in the first half after a Jahmyl Telfort triple knotted it at 29 each.

Now, would you and every other Marquette fan — and all of our cardiologists — have appreciated it if the Golden Eagles had done a better job stepping on Butler’s neck after Ben Gold dunked to make it 57-45 midway through the second half? Sure, absolutely. But there’s something to be said about 1) getting pushed back by a quality opponent on the road and nailing it down as well as 2) knowing that you have to play your best after a team pushed you around in your building and then actually doing it.

In fact, if you wanted to, you could alllllllmost excuse Marquette for letting Butler back into the game. I don’t mean to be disrespectful here, but let’s be honest about it: How much time did Shaka Smart and his staff spend discussing Finley Bizjack when going over the scouting report? Less than a minute if at all? The freshman who averages 3.9 points in 14 minutes off the bench ran wild in the final 10 minutes of the game, tallying up all 16 of his second half points in that stretch. At one point, he had scored 10 straight points for Butler as they had trimmed the lead from eight to two, and he was good for 14 of 17 points as BU cut the margin from 12 to 2.

But Tyler Kolek is waging a campaign for Big East Player of the Year here. He answered Bizjack cutting it to two by getting into the paint and scoring two of his game high 27 points. Butler got it to a three point game with under two minutes to go? Triple from Kolek. Under a minute to go and Butler fouling with a hope to extend the game and make something happen? 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the one-and-one bonus to ice the game. Kolek finished with seven rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block as well.

Oh, and those five assists? They pushed him past Dominic James for the #2 spot on the all-time career assists list. He’s #2 all time in less than three seasons. Think about it.

Kam Jones added 11 points after picking up two lousy fouls pretty early on, and he did it while shooting 50% from the field and 2-for-3 from long range, including a late triple that meant a whole hell of a lot in the big picture. Oso Ighodaro had a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds, and he added four assists and a block and a steal. Stevie Mitchell didn’t do much by way of scoring — just six points — but he had a game high four steals, personally accounting for more than a quarter of Butler’s turnovers in the game. My favorite one was when my wife said “oh no, Stevie fell down” while the Bulldogs were in transition, and they threw a pass into the extended post, except they forgot to check for Mitchell and he just bolted past the pass thrower and plucked the pass out of the air like Ed Reed.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports, but sadly lacking most of the pun-tacular commentary from Jason Benetti?

Up Next: See that top 5 showdown I mentioned at the top of the page? Yeah. The Golden Eagles will be at the XL Center in Hartford for a Big East showdown with #1 UConn. The Huskies are 12-1 in Big East action, but they’ve picked up all 12 wins in a row since losing their opener on the road against Seton Hall. They do have to visit Chicago on Wednesday night, so we do have to acknowledge the fact that DePaul has the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible between now and Saturday afternoon.