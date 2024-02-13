Sure: Marquette 69, DePaul 58

I told you in the preview: I wasn’t expecting to watch any of the Marquette women’s basketball game on Tuesday night. And I didn’t. I watched the men’s game, which was competitive til the end, and then I wrote that recap. By then, the women’s game was over, and the Golden Eagles had secured a 69-58 victory over DePaul.

I did, however, get alerts on my phone as the game went along. I never checked the live stats, but I got those alerts. Here’s how that went, and my general reaction to it:

After 1: Marquette 15, DePaul 9

Me: Well, that’s whatever, but it also doesn’t sound fun on any level.

Important note: Looking at the live stats after the fact, it appears that they must have waved off a DePaul basket? Or the Marquette app had a boo boo? The point is it was 15-7 according to the live stats.

anyway

Halftime: Marquette 27, DePaul 22

Me: Oh, okay, we’re doing this again, huh?

After 3: Marquette 53, DePaul 34

Me: Okay, that’s the Marquette/DePaul interaction that I watched earlier this season at the McGuire Center, this makes sense. I’m not turning it on or anything, but my brain understands what is happening here.

My wife turned on the FloHoops stream at some point while I was writing the men’s recap. I got up after the body of the recap was written and I just had to put the tags in, just to see what was happening.

Marquette 64, DePaul 58, under a minute to go.

That’s a 24-11 run by the Blue Demons in nine minutes or so. That’s the Marquette team that I’ve seen over the previous seven games, the one that may as well be nicknamed The Gang That Can’t Shoot Straight. Apparently, from the live stats, things were actually much worse than that, with DePaul getting as close as four points with less than two minutes to go.

[grits teeth] NEAT. SUPER. ABSOLUTELY GREAT.

Final: Marquette 69, DePaul 58

Me: Look, they needed a win, they got a win, let’s all just move on, shall we?

[looks at the 2-for-11 three-point shooting, specifically the 0-for-6 shooting from everyone not named Kenzie Hare, develops an eye twitch]

Up Next: A week off. For three straight weeks, Marquette has been oscillating between fully functional and forgetting which shoe goes on which foot. Perhaps not playing a basketball game again until next week Tuesday will do them a world of good. That next opponent will be Seton Hall, and that game will be at the McGuire Center and starting at 7pm Central. The Pirates have lost three of their last four games — the win was at home against Xavier, so that barely counts, and they’ll host this same DePaul team on Saturday before coming to Milwaukee.