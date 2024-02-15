Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at Louisville

I think we can say that the season opening win for Marquette women lacrosse brought good news and no bad news for the Golden Eagles.

It seems like we have immediate answers to the questions about who is going to be replacing the departing scoring on this team. Hanna Bodner started and scored twice on five shots, so clearly she’s going to be an option for the Golden Eagles all year. Hannah Greving only fired off one shot but delivered four assists, and that’s definitely a thing you can work with in your offense. Riley Schultz had a goal and an assist in her first game as a collegiate athlete, and that’s great news. Even on the defensive end, Marquette caused 11 of Cincinnati’s 18 turnovers in the game, led by three CTs from Kaitlyn Huber. All good news.

I don’t want to call what happened in the fourth quarter bad news, because that feels wrong. See, Marquette was up 16-6 at the end of the third quarter, and then the Bearcats outscored them 6-2 in the final frame. No one wants that to happen, but Marquette was rolling for three quarters so it’s hard to say that was really a bad thing. Cincinnati never got closer than the six goal margin that the game ended at, so Marquette was never in any real danger of blowing their lead. It’s just that you would like to not give up four unanswered goals at any point in any game.

UC did benefit from two goals in the fourth quarter with a woman advantage on the field thanks to penalties against the Golden Eagles. That’s not the greatest thing for Marquette, but that’s how it goes sometimes. And heck, if you take three of Cincinnati’s fourth quarter goals and just reallocate them to the first quarter, then this looks like a close game — it would have been tied 3-3 after 15 minutes then — that Marquette broke open and ran away with. But that’s now how it actually did go, so we’re left curious about whether the Golden Eagles can clamp down properly in the future.

That’s the kind of thing you get from one game. We’ll get a few more answers or at least a little bit more clarity on what the Golden Eagles look like after another 60 minutes. Hopefully it’s all good answers and positive clarity…… because Monday’s game against #1 Northwestern is looming.

Stat Watch: Meg Bireley needs 3 points to tie and 4 to pass Caroline Steller for the 13th most points in program history.

Stat Watch #2: Meg Bireley needs 5 goals to tie and 6 to pass Riley Hill for the 9th most goals in program history. She needs 7 to pass Hayley Baas for 8th.

Stat Watch #3: Hannah Greving needs 1 goal to tie and 2 to pass Amanda Bochniak for the 14th most goals in program history.

Stat Watch #4: Meg Bireley needs 1 assist to tie and 2 to pass Madison Kane for the 10th most assists in program history.

Stat Watch #5: Leigh Steiner needs 1 assist to tie and 2 to pass Allison Lane for the 12th most assists in program history.

Stat Watch #6: Hannah Greving needs 1 assist to tie and 2 to pass Lindsey Hill for the 15th most assists in program history.

Stat Watch #7: Josie Kropp needs 4 draw controls to tie and 5 to pass Julianna Shearer for the 8th most draw controls in program history.

Game #2: at Louisville Cardinals (0-2)

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Time: 11am Central

Location: UofL Lacrosse Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Streaming: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Marquette is 2-8 all time against Louisville. This is mostly because the Cardinals won the first five meetings and eight of the first nine. The Golden Eagles won last year in Milwaukee, but they’ve never won in Kentucky in six tries.

As you can see from the top of the segment here, Louisville’s season did not start off so hot. Their opening weekend is of particular interest to Marquette, as they went to the Rocky Mountains and played two teams that the Golden Eagles will face later this season. They got trampled by #4 Denver as the Pioneers scored the first five and last five goals of a 16-8 win over the Cards. Game #2 of the season was against Colorado, and that one was a little bit more interesting. Louisville rallied back from a 6-2 deficit in the first quarter and a 15-11 hole early in the fourth to tie the thing up at 15 with 3:43 to go. UL had a free position attempt saved, and then the Buffaloes scored on the other end with just over 90 seconds to go. Louisville even forced a turnover after the ensuing draw and had a chance on a free position to retie it with 35 seconds left, but Nicole Perroni missed wide, Tiffany Natoli turned the ball over after the shot, and Colorado hung on to win and move UL to 0-2 on the year.

That’s not a great start for a team that went 5-12 a year ago and then was picked to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the ACC this season. The Cardinals have just one player on the preseason all-conference team, but part of that is because six of the spots on the squad were occupied by women from league favorite Boston College. The aforementioned Nicole Perroni is the UL rep on the all-league team after putting up 37 goals and eight assists last season. She had a hat trick on 10 shots against Marquette last year, so the Golden Eagles are well aware of what she can do. Perroni was held to just one goal against Denver, but she had four and an assist in the loss to Colorado.

That has Perroni tied, through two games, with Kylea Gibson for the team lead in points, and with Gibson and Allegra Catalano for the team lead in goals. Sara Addeche has played every minute in goal so far this season for the Cardinals, which should not be a surprise to Marquette. She played the entirety of MU’s win over Louisville last year, so the Golden Eagles can just pop that scouting report back open again. Addeche has given up precisely 16 goals in both games, so her goals-against average sits at exactly 16.00, and it is interesting that she had a harder time coming up with saves against Colorado (39%) than she did against Denver (47%). Marquette is, obviously, hoping for more of the former on Friday.