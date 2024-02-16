4 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at #1 Connecticut

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at #1 Connecticut Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East)

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 2pm Central

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Tyler Kolek, 16.1 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.5 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.4 apg

Connecticut Stats Leaders

Points: Cam Spencer, 15.2 ppg

Rebounds: Tristen Newton, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Tristen Newton, 5.7 apg

Marquette: #11

Connecticut: #3

Game Projection: Marquette has just a 26% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-70.

The Stakes: The Big East regular season title is kind of on the line on Saturday.

As things stand right now, UConn has a two game lead on Marquette in the loss column with one extra game played. If the Huskies win, that lead grows to three games with just five games remaining for Connecticut. None of UConn’s remaining five games after Saturday are going to be picnics — at Creighton, Marquette, and Providence, home for Villanova and Seton Hall — but expecting them to take three losses in there while MU runs the table to end up in a tie is a fool’s errand.

But if Marquette wins, it’s a one game lead, and the two teams have to clash again in Milwaukee on March 6th, the second to last game of the regular season for both sides. That’s still not a guarantee that the Golden Eagles will be able to pull off the wins that they need, but it’s still control of their own destiny as opposed to wishin’ and hopin’ and prayin’ the other way.

Oh, and: This is the first time that Marquette is playing the #1 ranked team in the AP poll for the second time in a season since 2017, when Villanova was #1 for both meetings in January, one of which was MU’s 74-72 victory in their first ever regular season win over a top ranked team. It’s the first time ever that Marquette has played the #1 team in the country twice in a season and had it be two different teams. The Golden Eagles beat #1 Kansas in the Maui Invitational semifinals for the program’s third ever victory over a #1 ranked team.

So Far This Season: Yep, we go to that heading, because Marquette has not clashed with UConn yet in their first 13 Big East games. Hey, they also haven’t played Xavier yet, either. In any case, the Huskies started out the year as the #6 ranked team in the Associated Press poll... and things only got better for them from there. They won their first seven games, all by double digit margins, including tipping over Indiana and Texas at Madison Square Garden in a Feast Week event. They took their first loss of the season in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, and not a single person on the face of the planet is ever going to look down on anyone who loses a four point game at Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas. Besides, they followed that up in their very next game with an 11 point win over North Carolina at — wait for it — The Garden, so it’s not like losing to the Jayhawks slowed them down. They wrapped up non-conference play with a 13 point win over Gonzaga in Seattle, and things were looking great.

Right up until big man Donovan Clingan got hurt during a 15 point loss on the road against Seton Hall in the Big East opener.

And they haven’t lost since.

Clingan missed the next five contests, and UConn had to gut out a home win over St. John’s and road contests against Butler and Xavier in that stretch. He returned to the floor in a weirdly low scoring 14 point win over Creighton and also came off the bench for a narrow one point win at Villanova. From there, Connecticut has gotten their margins of victory a little bit back up to a more comfortable level, and they’re coming off back-to-back road wins against Noted Bad Teams Georgetown and DePaul over the last week.

Tempo Free Fun: The first thing I want to deal with regarding UConn is something that we carried over from last year. Those of you who — like me — devised ideas of what the Huskies would be this season based on the news that big man Donovan Clingan was returning for his sophomore season have been horribly misled. See, my impression of what UConn would look like with Clingan is based on sitting in Fiserv Forum and watching him tear up the Golden Eagles for 20 points and 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes off the bench. “Oh, wow,” I said, “they’ve really got something here in this guy.” In the return bout, they didn’t need him to do much in the way of scoring as the game was largely over after UConn hit their first six three-pointers of the game, but he still hauled in eight rebounds in just 10 minutes. I have no idea what head coach Dan Hurley was thinking in the Big East semifinals as he played Clingan for just 10 minutes again, but this time in a competitive game, and he “only” had seven points and five rebounds.

Fast-forward to this season, UConn’s the #1 team in the country with just a road loss at Allen Fieldhouse and one road loss in Big East play marring their record. Clingan’s running wild, right?

Nope! He’s their #4 scorer, averaging just 12.1 points per game. When it comes to rebounding — and this is the one that actually shocked me — he’s #2 on the team, just barely trailing Tristen Newton, 6.7 to 6.4 per game.

Now, part of this, specifically the rebounding for sure, is because Clingan started off the year recovering from a preseason injury and then missed time after another injury in the loss to Seton Hall. Hurley has been intentionally limiting Clingan’s minutes for a not-insignificant portion of the season, and he’s played 30 minutes just twice. His per-40 minutes scoring numbers are pretty much the same as last year, but his rebounding is way down. This isn’t to say that he’s suddenly bad on the glass. No one who ranks #15 in the country in offensive rebounding rate is a bad rebounder on either end of the court, and Marquette is going to have to figure out how to deal with Clingan on both ends of the court, as he’s also #10 in the country in block rate according to KenPom.com. Have fun, Oso Ighodaro!

I wanted to use my surprise at the lack of outrageous numbers for Clingan to accentuate a point about UConn. They’re kind of a Whack-A-Mole team. First of all, there’s the issue that they were missing super freshman Stephon Castle for six games due to injury early in the season, which included the loss to Kansas. Then, right as Castle was winding himself back into the starting lineup after four games on the bench, Clingan went out for another five games. Factor in Clingan not really being 100% at the start of the year, and honestly, UConn has only been rolling out the lineup that Hurley actually thought he would have for the last six games.

What that has done is require the Huskies to somewhat go to a “whatever’s working today is what we’re doing” situation. Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, and Rutgers grad transfer Cam Spencer have all led UConn in scoring seven times each this season. To drive the point home about how much the Huskies do not rely on Clingan: He’s only led them in scoring twice! And one of them was a 20 point win over New Hampshire!

To a certain extent, the Marquette and Connecticut offenses are the Spider-Man Points At Spider-Man meme. They both shoot the ball really well, particularly excelling at scoring inside. They both like to shoot a lot of three-pointers, and they both like to score off the pass with an assist a lot. Neither team turns the ball over that much.

The difference between the two — KenPom.com has Marquette at #23 and UConn at #3 on the offensive end on Friday morning — is rebounding. I mentioned Donovan Clingan’s abilities in that regard earlier, so you can’t be surprised to find out that the Huskies are one of the 20 best offensive rebounding teams in the country. Stephon Castle is the only other starter who turns up in KenPom’s national top 500 in that category, but back up big man Samson Johnson makes it there as well, so he’s getting the most out of his minutes. UConn isn’t going to miss a lot of shots, but on the rare occasion that they do, they get a second chance nearly 37% of the time, 35% in Big East contests.

Speaking of “in conference play only,” there might be a slight weakness to the Huskies’ offense there that plays into Marquette’s strengths. Overall this season, yes, UConn is pretty good at keeping track of the ball. However, they’ve gotten a little bit sloppy with it during Big East games. In league play, they’re turning it over just over 16% of the time, which is ranked 8th amongst the 11 teams in the league, and 8 of the other 10 teams have already played Marquette’s tenacious turnover defense at least once already. (The other two are Xavier, who won’t see MU for the first time until February 25th..... and Marquette themselves.) That’s up nearly a full percentage point from their season long average of 15.2%. If Stevie Mitchell and Chase Ross are able to find ways to frustrate Tristen Newton and Hassan Diarra into a few more turnovers than they’d normally commit.... well, those are possessions that don’t end a shot and a chance for an offensive rebound, aren’t they?

UConn’s defense provides an interesting contrast to Marquette’s biggest offensive flaw. For whatever reason, the Golden Eagles aren’t good at getting to the free throw line. They rank #343 in the country at it according to KenPom.com, and in league play, they rank 10th in the Big East. However.... UConn kind of fouls too much? They’re #250 in the country in defensive free throw rate and dead last in the Big East in league games. On Thursday’s coaches show with Jen Lada, head coach Shaka Smart said “our guys feel some sort of way” about how many fouls they’re drawing — or how many calls they’re not getting, perhaps — relative to how many shots they’re shooting at the rim and how much they’re getting into the lane in general. It’s a battle of the resistable force meeing the moveable object, and something has to win. If it’s Marquette... and they can get the Huskies, specifically Clingan, into foul trouble.... well, that would certainly be a welcome wrinkle to things.

Stat Watch: Oso Ighodaro needs 1 block to break a tie with Scott Merritt for the 8th most blocks in program history.

Stat Watch #2: Kam Jones needs 5 three-pointers to tie and 6 to pass Anthony Pieper for the 9th most three-pointers in program history.

Stat Watch #3: Kam Jones needs 3 points to tie and 4 points to pass Bernard Toone for the 39th most points in program history.

Stat Watch #4: Tyler Kolek needs 21 points to tie and 22 points to pass Andrew Rowsey for the 41st most points in program history.

Stat Watch #5: Tyler Kolek needs 1 assist to break a tie with himself in 2022 for the 8th most assists in a single season in program history. He needs 12 to become the second player in program history to record 200 assists in a season twice.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 8-2, with eight consecutive victories.

UConn Last 10 Games: 10-0, with wins in their last 12 contests.

All-Time Series: All tied, 8-8, with some particularly notable contests along the way.

Current Streak: Marquette’s win in last year’s Big East tournament semifinals returned the current edge in the series to Milwaukee after the two sides split the season series a year ago. Still, UConn has won five of the last seven encounters.