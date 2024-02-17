Big East Game Thread: #4 Marquette at #1 Connecticut

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at #1 Connecticut Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 17, 2024

THE TIME: 2pm Central

THE LOCATION: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Tim Brando and Donny Marshall calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 26% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 71.2, making it, somehow, only the 5th most potentially exciting game out of the 144 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Inexplicably, Creighton at Butler.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (16.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 7.4 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Kam Jones (14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP

Cam Spencer (15.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg)

Tristen Newton (15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.2 spg)

Stephon Castle (11.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg)

Alex Karaban (14.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Donovan Clingan (12.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.3 bpg)

YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Closing Time by Semisonic