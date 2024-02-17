Big East Game Thread: #4 Marquette at #1 Connecticut

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at #1 Connecticut Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, February 17, 2024
THE TIME: 2pm Central
THE LOCATION: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut
THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Tim Brando and Donny Marshall calling the action
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 26% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-70.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 71.2, making it, somehow, only the 5th most potentially exciting game out of the 144 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Inexplicably, Creighton at Butler.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (16.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 7.4 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)
CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP
- Cam Spencer (15.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Tristen Newton (15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Stephon Castle (11.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Alex Karaban (14.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)
- Donovan Clingan (12.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.3 bpg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Closing Time by Semisonic
