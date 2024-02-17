 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 17, 2024

Nothing on national television is more important than #4 Marquette at #1 UConn.

I am being told at this time that there are games that are NOT #3 Marquette at #1 UConn today. Feels only factually true, not spiritually true.

While the eyes of the country will most likely alight upon the Golden Eagles and the Huskies locked up this afternoon, may I interest you and said eyes in Saturday’s 37 games that are going to be on national television?

There’s just two other games on national TV with two ranked teams in action, and neither one comes close to seeing two top five teams butt heads. The other two are #6 Kansas at #25 Oklahoma and #22 Kentucky at #13 Auburn. Feels like both of those games have a team that will drop out of the top 25 on Monday if they were to come up on the short side of the stick.

If you’re wondering what to keep you busy between the Bracket Reveal show at 11:30 Central time on CBS and Marquette’s 2pm tipoff against the Huskies, well, that’s what the guide is for! As always, there’s a bunch more stuff in the streaming only avenues of distribution, and if you get caught up in something, then be sure to use the comments section to let everyone know.

CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: February 17, 2024

11:00 AM Texas A&M at #15 Alabama ESPN
Wake Forest at #21 Virginia ESPN2
TCU at Kansas State ESPNU
Penn State at Nebraska Big Ten Network
11:30 AM #17 Creighton at Butler Fox
Richmond at George Washington USA Network
Noon Texas at #3 Houston CBS
Florida at Georgia SEC Network
12:30 PM Fordham at #16 Dayton CBS Sports Network
1:00 PM Virginia Tech at #7 North Carolina ACC Network
#9 Duke at Florida State ESPN
Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPNU
1:15 PM #20 Wisconsin at Iowa Big Ten Network
1:30 PM Saint Joseph's at Duquesne USA Network
2:00 PM #4 Marquette at #1 Connecticut Fox
2:30 PM LSU at #11 South Carolina SEC Network
Davidson at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports Network
3:00 PM #6 Kansas at #25 Oklahoma ESPN
Iowa State at #5 Texas ESPN2
Miami at Boston College ACC Network
4:30 PM #14 Illinois at Maryland Fox
Syracuse at Georgia Tech CW Network
Utah State at Colorado State CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM Vanderbilt at #8 Tennessee SEC Network
#12 Baylor at West Virginia ESPN2
#22 Kentucky at #13 Auburn ESPN
5:30 PM Louisville at Pittsburgh ACC Network
6:30 PM Fresno State at Boise State CBS Sports Network
DePaul at Providence FS1
6:45 PM NC State at Clemson CW Network
7:00 PM Michigan State at Michigan Fox
Yale at Princeton ESPN2
7:30 PM Missouri at Ole Miss SEC Network
8:30 PM Arizona State at #5 Arizona FS1
9:00 PM Colorado at USC ESPN
Duke at #12 Virginia Tech ESPNU
10:30 PM Nevada at UNLV FS1

