Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 17, 2024

I am being told at this time that there are games that are NOT #3 Marquette at #1 UConn today. Feels only factually true, not spiritually true.

While the eyes of the country will most likely alight upon the Golden Eagles and the Huskies locked up this afternoon, may I interest you and said eyes in Saturday’s 37 games that are going to be on national television?

There’s just two other games on national TV with two ranked teams in action, and neither one comes close to seeing two top five teams butt heads. The other two are #6 Kansas at #25 Oklahoma and #22 Kentucky at #13 Auburn. Feels like both of those games have a team that will drop out of the top 25 on Monday if they were to come up on the short side of the stick.

If you’re wondering what to keep you busy between the Bracket Reveal show at 11:30 Central time on CBS and Marquette’s 2pm tipoff against the Huskies, well, that’s what the guide is for! As always, there’s a bunch more stuff in the streaming only avenues of distribution, and if you get caught up in something, then be sure to use the comments section to let everyone know.