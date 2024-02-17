Marquette Men’s Basketball Projected At #7 Overall In 2024 NCAA Tournament Seeding Reveal

It’s a yearly tradition now: As the men’s college basketball season starts to rumble closer and closer to Selection Sunday, the NCAA’s selection committee partners with CBS to take a sneak peek at how the committee is viewing the top 16 teams in the field of 68. There’s nothing binding about any of it, teams can easily play their way out — and also in! — to the top 16, but it gives everyone a clear picture of what the top four seeds in each of the regions look like with about three weeks to go in the regular season.

That sneak preview day was today, and you guessed it: YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are one of the top 16 teams in the field as of Saturday, February 17th. Marquette is the #7 overall seed, making them the third best #2 seed. The committee slotted them into the South Region, where Houston is the #1 seed.

2️⃣ SEEDS:



North Carolina

Tennessee

Marquette

Kansas



If the tournament started today, these teams would sit on the 2-line.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form

Marquette is joined in the top 16 by one other team from the Big East. That’s Connecticut, as they are tabled as the #1 seed in the East Region and the #2 overall seed in the field.

To give you an idea of what the selection committee was looking at when they decided to put Marquette there, here’s what MU’s profile looks like as of Saturday morning:

Record: 19-5, 10-3 Big East

NET Ranking: #10

Record vs Quadrant 1 Opponents: 6-4

Vs Quadrant 2: 4-1

Vs Quadrant 3: 4-0

Vs Quadrant 4: 5-0

There’s still a lot of season left to go. Marquette still have four Quadrant 1 games left to play, including Saturday afternoon’s road game against NET #4 UConn. They have two Quadrant 2 games left — home against both Xavier and Providence — and one Quadrant 4 game as well, which is the home date against DePaul this coming Wednesday night. All seven of those games could reasonably be expected to stay in the Quadrants that they’re currently located, which does give the Golden Eagles six high quality games to affect what the committee is thinking between now and Selection Sunday.

Marquette returns to action later today when they take their #4 Associated Press ranking on the road against #1 ranked UConn. It’s the second time this season that the Golden Eagles have faced the #1 ranked team in the country, and they came away with a 14 point win over Kansas in the first game. UConn has won 13 straight games coming into Saturday, which is the longest active winning streak in the country. Marquette’s 8 game winning streak is merely the 7th best at the moment.