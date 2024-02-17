Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Can’t Hold It Together Against Louisville

The Louisville announcing team on ACC Network Extra called it. Credit where credit is due, and Jody Demling and Dennis Truman had it dead to rights.

After a competitive but somewhat low scoring first half in Derby City, Marquette women’s lacrosse had a 7-5 lead on Louisville midway through the third quarter. With 6:59 to go in the period, UL’s Sydney Kirchenheiter was whistled for a yellow card penalty. Nine seconds later, Olivia Toll joined Kirchenheiter on the sideline. That meant Marquette was playing with a two-woman advantage for nearly two straight minutes.

And 1:25 into that 1:51 of two-woman advantage time, Louisville’s Rian Adkins took a yellow card as well. Marquette was playing up three women on both ends for another 26 seconds.

And they didn’t score.

I don’t remember which one of them said, but I’ll credit both Demling and Truman for saying it: If Louisville manages to find a way to win this game, Marquette is going to regret coming up empty on that penalty situation.

And then with 13 seconds left in Adkins’ penalty, Negai Nakazawa scored a shorthanded goal, 7-6 Marquette.

Not only did Marquette come away without scoring a goal, they ended up giving up a shorthanded goal, so the more than three straight minutes with at least a one woman advantage ended up being a net negative on the scoreboard for the Golden Eagles. That compounded the problem that Demling and Truman pointed out when the three-woman advantage ended.

And then it got worse. Nakazawa’s goal ended up being the first of seven straight markers for the Cardinals, flipping a 7-5 Marquette lead with 4 minutes left in the third to a 12-7 deficit with 5:30 to go in the game. All told, Marquette went without a goal for nearly 18 minutes of game clock time. Ignoring UL’s run of goals, you’re not going to win a lot of lacrosse games when you don’t score at all for more than a quarter straight...... and that came after it took Marquette nearly 14 minutes to score their first goal of the game.

That 7-0 run decided the game, as you could expect, and Marquette ends up with a 14-9 loss in their first road game of the season. That drops them to 1-1 on the season.

Could it have actually been worse? Actually, yes. Marquette was whistled for six different penalties in the second quarter and gave up just one goal to Louisville on all of that assorted penalty time. It could have been going so much worse if the Cardinals had managed to crack the Marquette defense with an extra player, but maybe all that extra woman time helped UL figure out how to attack the defense in the long term.

Sophomore Isabelle Casucci had a great game on the offensive end in the loss, going for a career high four goals. Hanna Bodner was Marquette’s only other multi-goal scorer, as she found the net twice. This wasn’t a case of Louisville managing to close down Marquette’s top expected scorers as Meg Bireley, Leigh Steiner, and Tess Osburn had nine, six, and four shots respectively. They just didn’t put it in the net, and credit to UL keeper Sara Addeche there. She recorded 13 of her 18 saves in the game on the shots by that trio of women. On Marquette’s end, Brynna Nixon made six of her 10 saves after halftime, so it’s hard to say that she wasn’t holding up her end of the deal as the Cards poured it on.

Up Next: Hooooooboy. Marquette has to find a way to be better than they were on Friday, and they have to do it quickly. On Monday evening, they’ll be a little bit south from Milwaukee on I-94 for a clash with #1 ranked Northwestern. The Wildcats started their year with an 18-15 win over #5 Syracuse, but will be coming off a 14-10 road loss against #8 Notre Dame on Friday.