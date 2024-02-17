RV Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: vs #1 Notre Dame

Alrighty, so that’s a 3-0 start for Marquette men’s lacrosse. Best start for head coach Andrew Stimmel since he took over, so that’s pretty good. The Golden Eagles rolled through Lindenwood and Detroit Mercy in their last two games, and even tied the program record for goals in a game last time out while playing without attackman Devon Cowan, who is the active team leader in points and #3 in program history.

But now the fun and games of the season are over.

Sunday: #1 and the reigning national champions

Next Saturday: #14 and the reigning Big Ten tournament champions

The following Saturday: The reigning ASUN regular season and tournament champions

Two Saturdays after that: #13, coming off a trip to the NCAA tournament semifinals last season.

Two Saturdays after that: The start of Big East play.

Marquette has had three games to get all the kinks and bugs out of their system, and they’ve looked like a team firmly in control of things pretty much all the way through the first 180 minutes of lacrosse this season. No questions about how things have been going. But business picks up now. If Marquette wants to be better than they were last season in terms of their win-loss record, they have to start being better on the field right now. Is that going to turn into a win on Sunday against a team that beat them 21-10 last season? Maybe, maybe not. But they have to look like they belong on the field at the very least. A year ago, Marquette got blown off the field at the Loftus Center. That wasn’t a sign for how the season was going to go.... but it also wasn’t good news for how the rest of the season went, either.

All Marquette can do is focus on the 60 minutes in front of them, perhaps not even that, perhaps just the 15 minute quarter in front of them. Get through Sunday, see where things are after that, and keep getting better this season.

Game #4: vs #1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Time: 1pm Central

Location: A sold out Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: Marquette Athletics YouTube, with Matt Menzl and Eric Simon calling the action

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Marquette is 0-11 against Notre Dame. That is not a typo. The two teams have played in every season of Marquette’s existence as a team with the exception of 2020 when the game was tossed due to COVID ending the season, and that 11 game series does include a 15-9 Notre Dame victory in the 2017 NCAA tournament. That tournament game was nestled in the middle of a stretch of three regular season meetings that were all decided by one goal, including an overtime contest against the #1 ranked Irish in South Bend in 2016. Notre Dame has been ranked for every single meeting in series history, with this game coming as the 7th time that they’ve been in the top 5.

Last year, Notre Dame outscored teams 15.5 to 9.7 on a per game basis. They lost just twice, falling at home to #3 Virginia and then again to the Cavaliers in Charlottesville in the regular season. They had to see UVa a third time in the NCAA tournament, this time in the semifinals, and they snagged a 13-12 overtime win before going on to beat Duke 13-9 to win the program’s first ever national championship after 27 tournament appearances in 42 seasons of existence.

I say all of this to say that they appear to have not lost a step, at least after 60 minutes of live action in 2024. While Marquette has found a way to fit in three games already this season, Notre Dame has only played once. In fact, it was just this past Wednesday, as they welcomed Cleveland State to the Loftus Sports Center...... and took a 10-0 lead on the Vikings with 1:48 left in the first half.... and the run only broke because Notre Dame poked the goal into their own net. CSU didn’t score on purpose in the entire first half. Your final: #1 Notre Dame 25, Cleveland State 3.

Now, sure, CSU is picked to finish seventh in the ASUN, one spot ahead of the Detroit Mercy team that Marquette beat 22-8 back on Tuesday. Thumping them is not some sort of accomplishment for Notre Dame..... but thumping them is what they were supposed to do, and they did a really good job of thumping them. CSU had just 17 shots in the whole game, and just five after halftime when it was already 12-1 favoring ND. That’s borderline mean, and credit to the Irish for pouring it on going both directions in the final 30 minutes.

Jake Taylor — no, really, that’s his name, and yes, he was born after Major League was released — led Notre Dame in scoring there, putting up five goals. He had to settle for a tie for the team high in points with both Kavanagh men on the roster with junior Chris tallying three goals and two assists and grad student Pat dishing out five assists. Those three men combined with Eric Dobson give Notre Dame all of their top four scorers, everyone who scored at least 30 points, back from their national championship roster.

Liam Entenmann returns to play goalie for Notre Dame as well. He had a goals-against average of just 9.55 last season while stopping 57% of shots on cage. Entenmann went nearly three quarters against Cleveland State, ducking out after the Irish were up 19-2 late in the third. He made eight saves while allowing two goals, although only one was intentionally fired past him.