WELP: #1 UConn 81, #4 Marquette 53

For precisely 10 minutes, America got the #1 vs #4 game that they deserved. Back and forth, up and down, shots from both teams, and with 10:18 to go, Oso Ighodaro scored to knot Marquette back up with Connecticut at 18 points each.

And then UConn went on a 24-8 run to close the half and lead by 16 at the break.

Marquette didn’t score consecutive buckets again until Ighodaro and Tre Norman went back-to-back with 2:34 to play in the game to pull Marquette within 25.

Your final: #1 Connecticut 81, #4 Marquette 53.

The damage was done in the first half when UConn tacked a 13-0 run onto the top of a 9-0 run. 18-all to 42-24 in just barely under nine minutes of game time. Marquette turned back into The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight, falling in love with the three-point attempt to the tune of 2-for-13 in the first half. They compounded their problem by shooting 9-for-19 inside the arc, which isn’t awful, but it’s definitely not helpful.

The second half didn’t have anything that Marquette can point to and say “hey, look, it was a bad nine minutes, things happen when you play #1 in their building.” 40% shooting from the field, 3-for-10 from long range, seven turnovers, a technical foul on Zaide Lowery that I didn’t even realize had happened until my daughter texted me during the commercial break.

You know what’s almost annoying about this? I figured that the most likely path to MU getting smashed was going to be Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban, UConn’s most dangerous long range shooters, lighting it up from deep. Instead, those two went just 3-for-12 from long range and just 1-for-8 in the first half when the Huskies were busy roasting Marquette over an open fire. UConn didn’t even shoot the ball all that well overall: 46% from the field and 37% from deep. They were on fire in the second half, cashing in seven of their 12 long range attempts, but not a single one of those attempts did anything to put Marquette in a position to lose this game.

And so, Marquette’s chances of winning even a share of a second straight Big East title lay within the idea of UConn tripping and falling over their own untied shoelaces in their final five games. It’s hardly truly damaging to Marquette’s season, as the Golden Eagles were projected as a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament a little more than two hours before tipoff, but that doesn’t make a blowout loss any more fun to withstand.

Up Next: Marquette gets three days to reset themselves and then they get to try to start a new winning streak when DePaul comes to town on Wednesday night. The single worst team on MU’s schedule this season is now 3-21 on the year and 0-13 in Big East play as I type this, but they have to visit Providence on Saturday evening.