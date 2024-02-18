Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at #1 Northwestern

For the third time in their last five games, Marquette women’s lacrosse was held to less than 10 goals in a game when we saw them in action against Louisville on Friday morning.

When it happened towards the end of last season against Denver, you shrug and say, “yeah, that’s #3 Denver for you.” When it happens in an 18-8 loss to #17 Richmond in the NCAA tournament, you say, “well, that’s a disappointing end to the first NCAA tournament game in program history.”

When it happens on the road against an 0-2 to start the season Louisville team where you give up seven unanswered goals amidst an 18 minute scoreless streak after going nearly 14 minutes without a goal to start the game..... yeah, that’s gonna pop some questions up in the air.

We talked about it in the preseason: Marquette was going to have some questions to answer about who was going to score. No Lydia Foust, no Shea Garcia, no Mary Schumar, you get it. The season opening win over Cincinnati definitely provided us with names that the Golden Eagles are focusing on getting the ball to this year, and even the loss to Louisville reinforced what we saw in the Bubble in the opener.

But there’s a difference between “who is getting the ball?” and “who is going to score?” Meg Bireley: 1 goal on nine shots, seven on frame. Leigh Steiner: 1 goal on six shots, five on frame. Tess Osburn: No goals on four shots, three on frame.

If you want to argue that UL’s Sara Addeche had a great game and that was Marquette’s biggest problem, or at least the biggest problem for Bireley, Steiner, and Osburn, okay, I see your point here. She made a bunch of saves on that trio. But things aren’t going to get easier on Monday with the reigning national champions waiting in Evanston for a game. Or next weekend, when it’s a Jacksonville team that was earning preseason top 25 votes. Or on March 8th, when it’s time to host a Colorado team that beat the Louisville team that MU just faced.

Friday’s game was winnable, right up until the power went out for the second time in 60 minutes. Marquette made their name last year by being a fearsome offensive machine. They have to find a way to be able to reclaim at least part of that going forward.

Game #3: at #1 Northwestern Wildcats (1-1)

Date: Monday, February 19, 2024

Time: 6pm Central

Location: Ryan Fieldhouse, Evanston, Illinois

Streaming: B1G+, which is $10 for a month’s worth of Northwestern content.

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette is 0-8 all time against Northwestern. The Wildcats have been ranked for every single meeting in the series, which dates back to 2014, Marquette’s second season as a program. This is the sixth time that Northwestern has been ranked in the top 5 when they face the Golden Eagles. MU’s closest game with NU came in 2016, when they lost 17-11 to the #11 ranked Wildcats.

I’m writing this on Sunday morning, so I have to actually type out that Northwestern is the #1 team in the country. That’s a fact, based on the unanimous decision of all of the voters in the Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA top 25 poll. However, I don’t think that the Wildcats will be #1 when this game is played on Monday evening. The new poll comes out bright and early on Monday morning, and Northwestern is coming off a 14-10 road loss to #8 Notre Dame. I presume that’s going to cost NU a first place vote or three, even after beating now-#5 Syracuse in their opener. With #2 Boston College still undefeated at 2-0 and #3 James Madison at 3-0 after a win over #24 UConn, I presume that the Wildcats will slip.

That doesn’t mean they’re not worthy of the top spot. They’ve played two top 10 teams so far this season, and have a goal differential of -1, 28 for and 29 against. They have two women — Erin Coykendall and Madison Taylor averaging a hat trick with six goals through two games. Heck, Coykendall is averaging six points a game, and that’s down from the opener when she had eight points against the Orange.

I don’t think I need to say this to anyone in purple and white, but they’re going to need better goaltending from Molly Laliberty if they’re going to contend for a second straight national championship. It’s just two games, and two games against great opponents, but Laliberty is way off her 2023 pace right now. She had a goals-against average of 8.61 a year ago and was stopping over 47% of shots on goal. This year, that’s 14.50 and just 37%. Again: Great competition shooting it, but I’m talking about the Wildcats as a national championship contender and their goaltending hasn’t been what it was last year when they won 21 straight games after dropping their opener.

One note of interest to Marquette fans for this one is the existence of Mary Schumar on Northwestern’s roster. Schumar is MU’s all-time leader in assists, as well as #1 and tied for #2 on the single season assists chart, #1 on the single season points chart, and tied for #5 on the all-time career points chart. A Marquette lacrosse icon, to say the least. She elected to take her bonus season of eligibility at Northwestern as a grad transfer, but she has not played for the Wildcats yet. No idea what’s up with that, but maybe we get an update on that when the two teams come together on Monday evening.