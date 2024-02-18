1 Notre Dame Does #1 Team Things To RV Marquette

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The #1 ranked team in the country that also happens to be the reigning national champions puts a run on Marquette late in the first half and then spends the second half erasing all doubt as to who is going to win the game.

Is that a description of #1 UConn vs #4 Marquette in men’s basketball on Saturday, or a description of #1 Notre Dame vs RV Marquette in men’s lacrosse on Sunday? Because I’m pretty sure it works for both.

We had a nice little game going in the Valley Fields bubble on Sunday. Jake Stegman scored off the rip, sending home a feed from faceoff man Luke Williams, putting Marquette up 1-0. Notre Dame volleyed three goals back at Marquette, but Bobby O’Grady cut to the net on a restart and rammed home a crafty Luke Blanc pass for a 4-3 Notre Dame advantage after 15 minutes. Eric Dobson put ND up 5-3, but Williams and Stegman changed roles on the rapid fire attack off the draw, and that’s 5-4 Irish, 13:21 left to go before halftime.

Marquette didn’t score again until there was 12:48 left in the third quarter.

Notre Dame piled on four goals before halftime, and then before I flipped my TV back over from the thrilling end of Ohio State/Purdue in men’s basketball, the Irish tacked on two more goals at the start of the second half. 11-4 Notre Dame, 14:07 to go in the third.

And then they put together another run, this time four straight unanswered, 16-6, and hey, the third quarter ain’t over yet. The first four goals of the fourth quarter went on the board for the visitors, and hey: 20-7, 9:03 to play.

That’s a 15-3 run, a little more than 34 minutes elapsed on the game clock.

No fun.

Losing to the #1 team in the country isn’t a problem. Getting run off the field, that’s a different issue. Probably not a great sign that head coach Andrew Stimmel let starting netminder Caleb Creasor stay out there and eat all 21 goals, huh?

No highlights available, but you can go watch the entire game on YouTube if you want.

Up Next: Marquette has four days here in Milwaukee and a fifth day of travel in between now and their next game day. I don’t know if there are answers to the question of “what went wrong here” but that’s up to Stimmel and his staff to figure out between now and first draw against #14 Michigan on Saturday. That one’s actually going to be down in Naples, Florida, as part of the third annual Southwest Florida Shootout. First draw is set for 6pm Central, so Prime Time Lacrosse is kind of neat, but you’ll have to pay for B1G+ to watch the game. The Wolverines are 2-1 on the year after beating Hobart 18-8 on Saturday.