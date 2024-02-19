Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Seton Hall

As of breakfast time on Friday, ESPN projected Marquette women’s basketball as a #9 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Facts are facts, and this is a fact: The closest that Marquette has come to truly damaging their prospects of qualifying for the NCAA tournament this season is losing their lead late on the road against St. John’s. As of Sunday morning, the Red Storm are #89 in the NET and are far and away the worst loss on MU’s schedule.

Also a fact: Marquette is just 7-6 in their last 13 games.

Also a fact: Marquette’s ranking in the NET has wobbled somewhere between #38 and #25 over the past 13 games. They were #32 the day before their first loss of the season, and they are #33 through games played on Saturday, February 17th.

Also a fact: Marquette’s ranking in the Her Hoop Stats overall rating (scroll to the bottom of the page) has gone from #22 right before the run of the last 13 games to as low as #38 before settling out at #36 on Sunday morning.

This is an opinion: Something has been not quite right with Marquette over the past eight games. I walked out the running list of issues in the recent Villanova preview, and then they blew that game by just refusing to score a single time in seven minutes and then appeared to be less than convincing down the stretch against DePaul last time out. It hasn’t been inspiring to say the least, and the entertainment value of the style being played feels like it has been dropping off as well, although that’s not really a thing that the NCAA Selection Committee worries about.

It is possible that none of the roiling problems from the last month or so matter. It is possible that Marquette does what they need to do over the next four games, starting at home on Tuesday night, and sails easily into the NCAA tournament. If that happens, Megan Duffy will have extended Marquette’s streak of seasons with at least 12 Big East wins to eight straight years. If that happens, it will be Marquette’s third NCAA appearance in the four seasons that Duffy could have put a team in the tournament. It that happens, it will be just the fourth time in program history that Marquette has ever gone to the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons, if you count the Terri Mitchell run of 4 seasons and the Carolyn Kieger/Duffy run of 4 straight tournaments each as one singular back-to-back set.

While the last month has not been lighting the world on fire, it’s also not an abject disaster, and nowhere close to it, either. All Marquette has to do is take their week off since the DePaul game, use that time to shake out the bad vibes, and play 40 quality minutes of basketball four more times before we get to the postseason. Nothing to it.

Big East Game #15: vs Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 7-8 Big East)

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Time: 7pm Central

Location: Al McGuire Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Marquette is 19-11 all time against Seton Hall. After winning by 21 in South Orange earlier this season, the Golden Eagles have now won three of the last four games against the Pirates. Marquette has never lost to Seton Hall in Milwaukee in 13 tries.

Seton Hall has mostly just been alternating wins and losses since Marquette handed out a 75-54 beatdown back on January 9th. The lone exception to the alternating sequence is when they lost at Villanova and at UConn in back-to-back games to start the month of February. Both of those contests were even more lopsided than SHU’s loss to Marquette: 28 points vs Nova and 33 points vs the Huskies. Since then, they rolled over Xavier, lost by 11 on the road against St. John’s, and beat DePaul by 13, with both wins coming at home.

The first game between these two teams was a competitive contest for 20 minutes, even with the Golden Eagles ranked #23 in the country at the time. Seton Hall had answers for runs by Marquette, and MU led by just two at the break. It was tied at 37 early in the third quarter.... and then MU went on a 23-7 run for the rest of the period. Seton Hall had one more push in them, pulling within 11 early in the fourth, but Marquette responded with 10 straight to push the margin past 20. The Golden Eagles ended the game after scoring 1.40 points per possession in the second half, and it’s worth noting that they did this without Frannie Hottinger. This was the Mystery Absence Game for the Lehigh grad transfer.

Seton Hall couldn’t do a dang thing about Liza Karlen in the first contest, as she put up 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting and pulled in six rebounds, too. She didn’t have to do much rebounding because Jordan King and Skylar Forbes, in the starting lineup in place of Hottinger, took care of a lot of that. Eight for King and 11 for Forbes, four on the offensive end, carried the day for the Golden Eagles there.

On the other side, Marquette did a great job frustrating Azana Baines into a bad day. Seton Hall’s top scorer managed 12 points because she went 2-for-5 from long range, but all told, she was just 5-for-16 from the field against Marquette the first time around. Figuring out how to hold her to just 27% shooting inside the arc when she’s a 45% shooter on the season could be the key to victory. If Marquette can’t do that, they just have to find a way to slow down Micah Gray. She’s SHU’s #2 scorer on the season, but she led the Pirates in South Orange with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Heck, holding Gray to just four three-point attempts counts as containing her, as she’s averaging over seven per game this season.

Everything about this game looks like it’s Advantage: Marquette. Perhaps not to the extent of shoving Seton Hall into a trash can like they did in the second half in the first meeting, but the profiles of the two teams make it look like the Golden Eagles can and should win relatively easily. The only problem is that they haven’t done anything easily for about a month now.