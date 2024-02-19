What Caused Marquette’s Drop To #7 In The Associated Press Poll?

Two things happened on Saturday.

First, the NCAA tournament selection committee identified Marquette men’s basketball as the #7 team in the seeding order, or #7 in the country if you prefer. That placed them as a #2 seed in the South Region, but for our purposes here, the #7 is the important thing.

Later in the day, #4 Marquette took a very ugly 81-53 loss on the road against #1 Connecticut. General logic dictates that a dip in that #4 ranking from the Associated Press voters should follow the loss... but also how much should losing on the road against the #1 team in the country really affect you?

Flashforward to Monday afternoon, when the brand new AP poll came out. YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are..... the #7 team in the country, exactly what the selection committee said they were 48 hours earlier.

So what caused Marquette’s drop in the rankings: The selection committee telling all of the poll voters that they have MU at #7, or the 28 point loss to UConn? I personally think it was more of the former than the latter. The biggest number of votes this week came at #7 for Marquette, almost as if those voters just took what the committee said and voted for the top 16 in that direction. Shouts to Darnell Dickson from the Provo Daily Herald, who actually moved Marquette from #5 last week to #4 this week. That’s how to be an Independent Thinker.

With 1,144 points this week, it looks like Marquette was closer to #6 than they were to #8. Iowa State is at #6 with 1,160 points, while Duke comes in at #8 with 1,116 points. All in all, that’s Marquette’s 26th straight week in the AP top 25, their longest run since lasting 30 straight weeks from February 4, 2002 through December 15, 2003. Shouts to Dwyane Wade.

With Purdue losing to a dead cat bounce Ohio State team on Sunday, UConn is now the unanimous #1 team in the country. They might have been anyway after decimating the #4 team in the country, but the Buckeyes really drove the point home. ASIDE: If Marquette had won on Saturday, there would have been an argument for Marquette to start picking up first place votes for the first time in who knows how long. Alas.

Continuing our look at Marquette opponents in the new poll, Purdue did slip one spot to #3 this week. Kansas took a three spot tumble to #9 to round out the familiar faces in the top 10. Illinois moved back towards the top 10, gaining two spots to #12. Creighton also boosted themselves up two spots, sticking at #15 in the new poll.

Wisconsin has gone from #6 in the country on January 29th to out of the top 25 on February 19th. That’s what we’re talking about with the notation of They’ve Been Ass Lately, as introduced by Matt Norlander on the CBS Eye On College Basketball podcast on Sunday night. The Badgers are still earning votes right now, 88 of them, to be the unofficial #28 team in the country and the only Marquette opponent to be in the Receiving Votes department this week.

Marquette returns to action when they host DePaul at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Blue Demons have lost 13 straight games heading into Wednesday night’s game, and POP QUIZ, HOT SHOT: Did I write the preview for that game on Sunday because I had even less to say about the Blue Demons than I did before the first contest against them this season?

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.