Not Much To Say: #4 Northwestern A Lot, Marquette Exercise

The competitive portion of Marquette’s trip down I-94 for a women’s lacrosse game against #4 Northwestern ended after about four minutes. The Wildcats scored first, less than 30 seconds in, Marquette responded less than a minute later with a power play goal, and then no one scored for almost three minutes.

Meg with her ninth of the year.

Northwestern scored next, and you can repeat that phrase nine more times. Dylan Amonte scored with 7:11 left in the second quarter to make it 11-1. The game was, effectively over once the Wildcats scored their third goal. Your final from Ryan Fieldhouse in Evanston: #4 Northwestern 21, Marquette 3.

We can’t even say that the Golden Eagles were unlucky here. Marquette got outshot 16-3 in the first quarter and 12-1 in the second. After halftime, for all 30 minutes of the third and fourth quarters: 17-7, and the only thing slowing the Wildcats down at that point was that the clock kept running the whole time because they were up 10 goals. Marquette committed 17 turnovers in the first half, 10 in the first quarter alone. I feel bad for goalie Brynna Nixon, who had five saves in the first quarter while she was trying to keep this thing on the tracks.

If you want to find a silver lining here, it’s that Marquette put 10 of their 11 shots in the entire game on frame. When they got a look at the net, it was a really good look….. it’s just that there weren’t that many of them and even fewer of them actually went in.

Up Next: Marquette continues their trek across America to play five straight road games this weekend when they head down to northeastern Florida for a contest against Jacksonville. First draw is set for 11am Central on Saturday. The Dolphins are 0-3 on the year with just 11 goals scored after starting the season earning top 25 votes. Turns out they’re having just as much trouble with ranked teams as Marquette did on Monday night.