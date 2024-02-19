Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Sheds Their Top 20 Votes

I can’t tell you for certain, but I suspect that Chris Kavanagh’s goal with 1:21 left in the third period on Sunday at Valley Fields was the moment where the Inside Lacrosse media poll voters abandoned Marquette men’s lacrosse.

Kavanagh’s goal put #1 Notre Dame up 16-6, the first time the margin had hit double digits in the game. The Fighting Irish ended up taking a 21-8 victory over the Golden Eagles, who were earning top 20 poll votes last week. When the new poll came out on Monday morning? Yep, no more votes for Marquette.

That’s a reasonable position for the voters that had been supporting MU to that point. If the Golden Eagles had lost 15-10 or something, you could see how they could still say “hey, look, so they’re not #1, I was only voting them at #19 anyway, this is fine.” But down 10 before the third quarter was over? Nope, not happening.

Speaking of Notre Dame, yep, they’re still #1 in the country in the new poll, and thus the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. The #2 spot in that ranking goes to Denver right now, as the Pioneers are 3-0 on the season and moved up one spot to #5 in the poll this week.

There’s three more ranked teams on MU’s schedule. Michigan moved up two spots to #12 this week, while Penn State stayed steady at #13. Georgetown moved back into the top 20 this week after falling out last week. Their 12-9 win at Penn got them back to #19 in the country right now.

Marquette returns to action this weekend when they head down to Florida for a neutral site game against #12 Michigan. That will be a night game as part of the Southwest Florida Shootout with first draw set for 6pm Central time on Saturday, and B1G+ will have the streaming broadcast. Michigan is coming off an 18-8 victory over Hobart this past Saturday.

You can check out the entire top 20 right here.