Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs DePaul

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14)

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time: 8pm Central

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Tyler Kolek, 15.7 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.2 apg

DePaul Stats Leaders

Points: Chico Carter, 11.6 ppg

Rebounds: Da’Sean Nelson, 4.0 rpg

Assists: Chico Carter, 3.6 apg

Marquette: #14

DePaul: #302

Game Projection: Marquette has a 99% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-60.

Last Time Out: Marquette went on a 20-3 run in the first half to stake themselves to a 40-21 lead, their largest margin of the game, and then drifted their way through the remaining 26 minutes to pick up an 86-73 victory over DePaul at Wintrust Arena. Marquette never trailed and they led by double digits for all of the final 16:45. The Golden Eagles dealt with foul trouble for both Kam Jones and David Joplin, with the latter’s being somewhat self-inflicted because of a very silly foul on a prayer of a shot right before the halftime horn. All of this happened in the first game in charge for interim coach Matt Brady, who took over following the termination of Tony Stubblefield’s contract earlier in the week.

Since Last We Met:

This is how DePaul’s 72-39 loss ended last night



( via @BigEastBarroom) pic.twitter.com/c5YOUbxTrb — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 31, 2024

1) This was two games after losing to Marquette.

2) Please note the 72-39 score.

3) The gentleman batting what he thought was the front end of two free throws to the referee is Da’Sean Nelson, who led DePaul in scoring in that game with 11 points off the bench. He also tied for the team high in assists with two.

DePaul’s margins of defeats in Matt Brady’s other games in charge after Marquette’s visit to Chicago: 23, 33, 25, 28, 36, and 23. [squints] Oh, wait, my bad. That last one is 11. DePaul ended their game on Saturday on the road against Providence with a 12-0 run in 92 seconds to make it 81-70 at the horn.

Tempo Free Fun: Here’s what I wrote to start this section for the first DePaul preview.

No, absolutely not. I don’t have to do this, and you can’t make me. This is the worst DePaul team in the KenPom era. The last time they were sub-200 at the end of a season was in 2008-09, the year Jerry Wainwright went 0-18 in Big East play and kept his job. That team finished the year at #206. Joey Meyer got fired for going 3-23 in 1996-97, and that team finished the year at #234 in KenPom. This is worse than that.

I wrote that when DePaul was #279 in the KenPom rankings. Now they’re #302. They have gotten worse.

Up to the point where DePaul met Marquette for the first time this season, BartTorvik.com had them playing like the #291 team in the country. Since Matt Brady took over as the interim head coach, the same algorithm has them at #306 in the country, and sub-270 in both offense and defense.

DePaul is now the only sub-300 NET team on Marquette’s schedule, coming in at #317 on Sunday morning (yes, I’m writing this way ahead because I can and I don’t have to try hard because of [gestures broadly]) with Northern Illinois — a team that beat DePaul by 10 points at Wintrust Arena, by the way — ranking #295 to be the second worst team on Marquette’s schedule.

Don’t get hurt, win the game.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 8-2 with an eight game winning streak in between two losses.

DePaul Last 10 Games: Losses as far as the eye can see.

All-Time Series: Marquette leads, 84-50.

Current Streak: Marquette has won three straight and five of the last six. Marquette hasn’t lost to DePaul at home with fans in the building since 2016.