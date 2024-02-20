Not Today, Pirates: Marquette 68, Seton Hall 62

Seton Hall opened up their evening at the McGuire Center by canning their first five three-point attempts of the ballgame. This helped them open up a 23-11 lead on Marquette women’s basketball in the first quarter with over three minutes left in the opening frame. That 12 point early lead helped the Pirates build the margin up to 33-15 with 6:17 to go in the second quarter.

That’s Seton Hall by 18 after less than 14 minutes of action. It was..... not good. Jordan King picking up her second foul of the game early in the second quarter definitely did not help.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the forum: Seton Hall stopped hitting three-pointers. They didn’t stop taking them, but they did stop going down. After those first five went in, SHU missed their next eight straight. Two in the first, three each in the second and third quarters. With the Pirates suddenly going deathly cold, Marquette fired up the offense.

Lee Volker flipped in a teardrop in the lane to beat the buzzer on the first half, and that wrapped up an 18-3 Marquette run to close the quarter. Seton Hall by just three at the break, and they had been up by 18 in that same quarter. After Azana Baines scored the first bucket of the third, Marquette scored the next nine points with four different women contributing. A three-pointer from Kenzie Hare tied the game at 38, then free throws, two each, from Rose Nkumu and Jordan King put Marquette up 42-38.

That’s a 27-5 run by the Golden Eagles.

Seton Hall responded to tie it, but then Marquette started throwing haymakers. Triple from Nkumu. Triple from Hare. That powered a 12-2 Marquette run, and a bucket from Frannie Hottinger, twisting into space in the lane for her only points of the game, made it a 54-44 game with 1:22 left in the third.

39-11 Marquette in 25-ish minutes of action.

Seton Hall had a couple of things left. They cut the margin in half before the fourth quarter started, but Marquette took the first five points of the fourth to make it a 10 point game again. Azana Baines took over in a big way here, scoring seven straight on her own and then getting the assist on a Kae Satterfield and-1 — thanks to a truly rotten foul by Hottinger — that knotted the game up, all even at 59 with 4:02 to go.

Somehow, with all of the big runs in this game, Marquette and Seton Hall were going to play four minutes of hoops to decide who won.

Liza Karlen put an immediate stamp on that decision, scoring on a putback to put Marquette up, then feeding King for an easy layup, then scoring again herself to answer a bucket from Seton Hall’s Savannah Catalon. Marquette by 4, two minutes to go.

Hare came up with a nifty steal to terminate a Seton Hall second chance, and 27 seconds later, she found King at the top of the key to 1) beat the shot clock and 2) rain in a triple to put Marquette up seven with 1:17 to play.

Another steal from Hare ended Seton Hall’s final chance to do something, Marquette burned some clock, and that was that. The Golden Eagles trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, and still won, moving their league play record to 9-6. Would we have preferred about 50% less drama? Sure, but a win is a win.

Liza Karlen finished with a game high 23 points plus 10 rebounds for a double-double, and she added three blocks to help make Seton Hall’s offensive life a nightmare after that early lead. Hottinger was the only starter to not get into double digits, with Hare and Nkumu both scoring 12 and King getting to a very wobbly 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting, but a very okay 2-for-5 from long range. She also had 10 rebounds to get to a double-double, while Nkumu fell just short with “only” nine assists.

Up Next: Marquette’s chance at stacking three straight wins and hitting double digits on the season in league play comes this Saturday when the Golden Eagles go back out on the road. They’ll be in Ohio for a 1pm Central time tipoff against Xavier. Marquette won the first meeting 81-52 in early January in Milwaukee, and the Musketeers have not won a game since, dropping to 0-14 in Big East play.