Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs DePaul

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and LaVall Jordan on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings. That is not a typo.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 99% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-60.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 9.8, making it the least potentially exciting game out of the 45 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #44 is VMI at East Tennessee State with a score of 11.3. #1? Colorado State at New Mexico with a score of 71.5.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Kam Jones (14.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP

Jalen Terry (7.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg)

Elijah Fisher (9.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Jaden Henley (8.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Da’Sean Nelson (10.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Churchill Abass (3.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Why Don’t You Get A Job by The Offspring