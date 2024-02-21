Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs DePaul

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
THE TIME: 8pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and LaVall Jordan on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings. That is not a typo.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 99% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-60.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 9.8, making it the least potentially exciting game out of the 45 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #44 is VMI at East Tennessee State with a score of 11.3. #1? Colorado State at New Mexico with a score of 71.5.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (10.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)
DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP
- Jalen Terry (7.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg)
- Elijah Fisher (9.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)
- Jaden Henley (8.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)
- Da’Sean Nelson (10.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)
- Churchill Abass (3.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Why Don’t You Get A Job by The Offspring
