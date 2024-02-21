Marquette Women’s Soccer Announces Roster Additions

On Tuesday, new Marquette women’s soccer head coach Chris Allen announced a freshman recruiting class for the 2024 season. If you want to go gread about the seven freshmen who will be joining the Golden Eagles in the fall, go check out the press release. We’ll dive deeper into what they bring to the table in the season preview in August.

That announcement also included mention of a transfer addition to the Marquette roster. Goalkeeper Elise Krone has already come over to Marquette from TCU, where she was a freshman that did not play for the Horned Frogs this past season. TCU went 10-6-3 in 2023 with two-time all-Big 12 keeper Lauren Kellett playing the majority of the minutes on her way to a preseason camp invite with the NWSL’s NC Courage. So, it’s no surprise that Krone didn’t earn playing time as a freshman, but also perhaps not surprising that the Wilmette, Illinois, native was looking for a new opportunity.

With Krone already in Milwaukee and training with Marquette this spring, that prompted the athletic department to flip the roster over to 2024. That allows us to take an assessment of whether there’s been any other roster movement amidst the transition from Frank Pelaez in 2023 to Chris Allen in 2024. There are two items in that department: One unexpected return, and one departure.

Alexa Maletis was honored on Senior Day last season, but she is currently listed on the 2024 Marquette roster. The 5’5” forward from California has appeared in 46 matches in four seasons, the first of which was the Spring 2021 season, which is why she’s back for her bonus season of eligibility. Maletis recorded two assists as a freshman and two goals as a sophomore, but hasn’t tallied a point in 26 appearances and 616 minutes since.

Taylor Schad is the departure, as she is not on the 2024 roster. The 5’7” forward was a freshman for Marquette in 2023 after totalling up 144 goals for Kiel High School in just two seasons. She played 964 minutes in 19 appearances for Marquette last fall, including nine starts. Schad finished the year with two goals and an assist, all of which were posted in a three match point streak in the middle of the year.

There is also a coaching staff change to discuss. Allen talked to the Marquette Wire last week about his early days onboard with the program and said at the time that he couldn’t speak to whether or not he would be changing the assistant coaches on the staff. It’s now clear that there’s going to be at least one change, as assistant coach Erin Scott is no longer listed on the roster. Scott joined the program as an assistant when Pelaez was hired as head coach, so it’s not terribly surprising to see her elect to move on, if that’s what happened.

And so that’s where we stand right now with the women’s soccer roster. Might there be more movement between now and August when the 2024 season gets started? Doesn’t seem impossible, that’s for sure.