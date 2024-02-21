Tyler Kolek Breaks Marquette’s Single Game Assists Record In DePaul Mollywhopping

Okay, let’s get the important factual business part out of the way: #7 Marquette men’s basketball defeated DePaul, 105-71, on Wednesday night, powered by a game high 34 points from Kam Jones. He shot 12-for-15 from the field including 8-for-10 from long range.

Also, all due respect to Kam having a career best scoring night: No one cares.

Why?

Because Tyler Kolek broke Tony Miller’s single game assists record. MU’s point guard recorded 18 assists on Wednesday night, topping the 17 recorded by Miller against Memphis on March 4, 1995.

In light of the fact that the game was effectively over when Marquette went on a 24-2 run in between DePaul field goals to stake themselves to a 31-8 lead with 11:04 left in the first half, I’m going to spend this space listing Kolek’s assists.

19:48 1H, David Joplin opens the scoring in the game with a three-pointer.

18:59 1H, Stevie Mitchell hits a layup, 5-2

17:13 1H, Oso Ighodaro dunks, 9-6

15:57 1H, Joplin triple, 15-6

13:59 1H, Kam Jones finally gets a helper from Kolek on a three, 20-8

13:24 1H, Joplin layup, 22-8

13:12 1H, Jones triple, 25-8

11:26 1H, Ighodaro dunks, 29-8

(see, isn’t this more fun than just talking about the ebbs and flows of a game that Marquette would lead by 43 at one point?)

8:43 1H, Ighodaro jumper, 35-13

8:16 1H, Ighodaro jumper, 37-13

3:10 1H, Jones triple, 49-27

1:04 1H, Joplin layup, 55-29

0:33 1H, Jones layup, 57-29

18:54 2H, Jones triple, 65-29

16:29 2H, Mitchell layup, 72-33

15:44 2H, Chase Ross (ah, finally, a new face) alley-oop, 74-35

Tyler Kolek just tied for 2nd all-time with Doc Rivers with 16 assists in a single game! #MUBB | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/cJk90Ojzqb — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) February 22, 2024

9:54 2H, Joplin dunks, 89-48

➡️



TK is now tied with Tony Miller for all-time single game assists with 17. #MUBB | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/SrxOzGfnjQ — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) February 22, 2024

8:31 2H, Jones triple, 95-52

I love that the record breaker assist is on a baseline out of bounds inbound.

The fun part about all of these assists? Kolek took two shots the entire game. Both were three-pointers, both in the first half, he made the second one to put Marquette up 19 at the time, 46-27...... and yes, there was an assist on it, that one went to David Joplin. Is a 3/1/18 and 2 steals line weird looking? Sure, but that’s life.

Oso Ighodaro just missed a double-double on 15 points and a game high nine rebounds..... and he wasn’t that far from a triple-double on seven assists, too. David Joplin added 14 points and a game high three blocks. Stevie Mitchell had 11 points and a game high five steals. Chase Ross finished with 13 points off the bench, most of which came by way of vicious dunks.

How about some highlights, or rather even more highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports?

Up Next: Marquette will have to keep their wits about them as they bounce back from playing the worst team on their entire schedule this season. It’ll still be a home game, and I believe Fiserv Forum is sold out for Sunday afternoon’s contest against Xavier. Tipoff is set for 4pm Central time on FS1, and MU will be honoring the 1974 Final Four team at that game. Xavier is on a three game losing streak after falling 79-75 to Providence on Wednesday night.