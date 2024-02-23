Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at Jacksonville

Marquette women’s lacrosse is currently 1-2 on the year. They won their opener, but have lost the next two games, including getting mauled by #4 Northwestern on Monday night. This is the first time that Marquette has been under .500 since they ended the 2022 season with back-to-back losses to finish with an 8-10 record. Last year Marquette started out 3-0, lost to Northwestern, and then didn’t lose again until the regular season finale.

So it’s an odd place for the Golden Eagles to be in, or at least an odd one for a lot of the roster. Think about it: These three games are all the freshmen have ever experienced, while the sophomores only knew last year’s thrilling season.

I don’t think there’s any large lessons to take away from the loss to Northwestern other than “Marquette is probably not a national championship contender this season,” and I think we presumed that one already. The big questions for head coach Meredith Black and her staff fall into the category of “what went wrong late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter against Louisville?” along with “did we see any of those problems against Northwestern?”

If there is something to fix there, then we should be able to see the results of the fix on Saturday in Florida. If there’s not something to fix there..... welllllll, we could be in for a frustrating season. My thoughts on Marquette before the season would have easily been summarized as “they are better than the result that we saw against the Wildcats.” The evidence I have so far this season makes me wonder if I was wrong, or if this is more a symptom of the team needing to figure a few things out on the offensive end based on how much they lost from last year.

Game #4: at Jacksonville Dolphins (0-3)

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 11am Central

Location: Rock Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Streaming: Maybe JUDolphins.com?

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

This is Marquette’s first ever game against Jacksonville.

Things have not started out well for Jacksonville this season, at least not in comparison to expectations. The Dolphins are the preseason favorite in the ASUN this season, picking up five of the seven possible first place votes and beating out Liberty 47 points to 44. They were even earning preseason top 25 votes, sitting right alongside Marquette in the Receiving Votes area of the poll.

That’s how things started out, and then they immediately went south on the Dolphins. They have played three straight home games to start the year — that’s the benefits of being in Florida, even northeast Florida — but that’s about it for the levels of fun here. They’ve played two ranked teams, #12 Michigan and #2 Boston College, and have gotten outscored 36-4. JU was down 5-0 in the first 12 minutes against Michigan before scoring their lone goal in a 19-1 loss, and then in their most recent game against BC, they probably didn’t feel great about trailing the Eagles 9-2 after three quarters, but that’s way better than Marquette’s outing against Northwestern. And then Boston College threw in eight more goals in the fourth quarter.

Those were Games #1 and #3 on the season. In between those, Jacksonville took an 8-7 loss to Lehigh. It wasn’t even that close, as Lehigh was up 7-4 at the end of the third, and then scored their 8th goal with 8:29 to play. It was 8-6 at that point, and JU didn’t score again until there was less than 30 seconds to go. Seemingly a winnable game for the ‘Phins, especially as they outshot Lehigh 32-17, but nope, that’s a loss.

That’s also just 11 goals in three games, admittedly with top 15 teams causing you problems, but also just seven goals against Lehigh. Ainsley Scruggs is your offensive leader at this point of the year with three goals and a helper, while Mackenzie Boyle is one goal behind Scruggs. Part of JU’s problem here might be that they’re replacing all of their top three scorers from last year’s team that went 12-8 with a 6-1 record in the ASUN, and four of the five women that put up at least 25 points last season. Brianna Samuels is the lone returning player of that group, and she does have two goals to her name so far this year.

Addy Tysdal started Jacksonville’s first two games, while Paige Pagano started against Boston College. Tysdal did not finish either of her games, and then she came on in relief of Pagano against BC at halftime.... and then Pagano came back in for the final five minutes. This has resulted in both women playing more than 80 minutes after three games, and so far, Pagano is the better statistical goalie. She has a goals-against average of 11.23 and a save percentage of .348. Tysdal was the starter for all of last season, but Pagano still played over 400 minutes and still had the better numbers then as well. What does that mean for Marquette on Saturday? No idea!