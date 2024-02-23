Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: at Xavier

Normally the format for these previews is as such:

I talk a bit about what’s going on with Marquette women’s basketball

I talk about the potential impact of the current game on Marquette’s season and where things are generally going.

I drop in the important data about the game, start time, live stats, etc.

I drop in the all-time series notes and the current trend of the series

I talk about what’s going on with the oppponent

I mix together discussion of what MU did last time against this team when it’s a Big East opponent and what the big things to know about how the opponent plays.

Yeah, I’m not doing that here.

Marquette beat Xavier 81-52 in Milwaukee, finishing the game on an 81-44 run after the Musketeers started the game on an 8-0 run themselves. Xavier was 1-10 when that game started, 1-11 when it ended, and they’re 1-23 now. 12 straight losses since early January. Their closest game was a 69-60 home loss to Providence on January 27th, and most of the margins are north of 20. Xavier is coming off an 84-46 loss to Butler, which moved the Bulldogs to 5-10 in Big East play and 13-13 overall.

Xavier is #325 in the NET as of Thursday morning. Butler, the second worst team in the Big East, is #125, and this is in the immediate wake of that 84-46 game, because that was on Wednesday night. Inexplicably on FS2, by the way. Butler jumped up 7 spots in the NET by way of the win, and Xavier fell 8 spots.

Xavier is the second worst team on Marquette’s schedule, with only #349 Saint Peter’s coming in worse. Marquette beat Saint Peter’s 96-36.

The point, and I presume that you have figured it out here, is that Xavier is very not good this season. They have lost 15 straight games, usually by way of horribly lopsided blowout, and there is absolutely no reason why Marquette does not make it 16 straight losses on Saturday afternoon. I do not have to spend any more energy than this previewing this game.

Win the game, don’t get hurt, travel home safely.

Big East Game #16: at Xavier Musketeers (1-23, 0-15 Big East)

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 1pm Central

Location: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWBB

Marquette is 22-7 all time against Xavier. The series started back in 1985 and was pretty even through the first nine encounters. The Musketeers won three of the first five meetings between the two teams once XU joined the Big East, but the Golden Eagles have now won 15 straight in the series.