Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: vs #12 Michigan

I think the big takeaway from Marquette men’s lacrosse taking a 21-8 loss to #1 Notre Dame, including a 15-3 run by the Irish, is “Notre Dame is very good.” Worst case scenario, it’s “Notre Dame is very good at finding a flaw in Marquette’s defense that they have the talent to exploit.”

So be it if either of those things is the case. Notre Dame is coming off a national championship and they return an awful lot of the core of that title winning team. If they can hammer Marquette into dust, all it means is that Marquette is not a national championship contender right this second this season.

There’s a lot of season left to go, and a lot of particularly tough games in said season as well. Last year, Marquette showed that they were capable of beating teams that won the Big Ten tournament and went to the national semifinals. By the end of the year, they got caught in coinflip losses against top 15 teams, falling in overtime for three consecutive games to end the season. Can the Golden Eagles find some lessons from getting cracked in the face by Notre Dame and make themselves better?

Hopefully the answer is yes, and even more hopefully, those answers get figured out in a hurry. Marquette has back-to-back games against top 15 teams here, and if they want to avoid a second straight loss, they’re going to have to find a way to beat a team that the Inside Lacrosse voters have put not that far behind the Fighting Irish.

A big question to be answered as to whether or not Marquette can be better than what we saw against Notre Dame? The availability of attackman Devon Cowan. He was out for the Detroit Mercy game after taking some knocks against Lindenwood in the previous contest, but Matt Menzl on commentary for the Notre Dame game said that Cowan was in uniform and warming up with the team. He did not play though, or at the very least the box score missed him completely. All due respect to everyone who played in his place, but I think we can all admit that Marquette’s a more dangerous team with Cowan on the field. He had five goals and an assist in the two games that he played this year after putting up 26 goals and four assists in 11 outings a year ago.

We can also imagine that Marquette’s defense could get a bit better, not because Notre Dame shelled them, but because David Lamarca hasn’t played yet this year. He’s been in street clothes on the sideline so far this year after playing in all 14 games last year and racking up 30 ground balls to go with 13 caused turnovers. Again, no shade to anyone who has been playing, but I think a guy averaging 2 GBs and a CT per game might come in handy, prove me wrong. Is Lamarca close to playing? No idea for certain, but he’s not obviously wearing some sort of brace or walking boot on the sidelines.

Game #5: vs #12 Michigan Wolverines (2-1)

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 6pm Central

Location: Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Naples, Florida

Streaming: B1G+, which will run you $10 for a month’s worth of Michigan content

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Marquette is 2-3 all time against Michigan. The Wolverines won three of the first four meetings, but the Golden Eagles hold the edge at the moment after a 14-9 win down in Naples last season.

Well, you can’t say anything bad about Michigan for how their season started. They signed up to start the year on the road at #3 Virginia and took a 19-11 loss for their trouble. It wasn’t even that close at Klockner, as the Cavaliers were up 17-7 late in the third quarter. But that’s the kind of thing that happens when you agree to play a team that beat the team that went on to win the national championship last year. Oh, right, UVa beat Notre Dame twice last year, but came up short in the Final Four. I’m sure they were mad about that still, and they took it out on the Wolverines.

Anyway, the Inside Lacrosse media poll voters were largely undisturbed by this defeat, and Michigan followed that up by crushing Canisius and Hobart in their two games after that loss in the opener. That’s a 7-0 start on Canisius on their way to a 21-5 victory, and a run of 11 unanswered goals in the third and fourth quarters against Hobart which turned things into an 18-8 final score. You almost feel bad for Hobart, as they could say they were running neck-and-neck with the Wolverines for 34 minutes...... and then they very clearly were not doing that any more.

With the offense humming for the past two games, there’s three obvious guys to keep an eye on. Michael Boehm is the most dangerous guy, in my eyes. He’s leading the team in points, but that’s not the dangerous part. He has nine goals and eight assists to get to that lead, and that’s why he’s dangerous: Boehm isn’t focusing on one side or the other of the offense, he’s a dual threat. This is notable in comparison to Justin Tiernan, who has a team high 13 goals and just one assists, as well as when compared to Bo Lockwood, who has three goals and a team high 11 assists. Lurking just one point behind Lockwood on the scoring chart is Ryan Cohen with five goals and eight assists already this year, so Michigan has options that will keep Marquette’d defense busy.

Hunter Taylor has started all three games in net for Michigan, so I presume he’ll be back out there again on Saturday night. He’s played all but 26 minutes so far this year, with most of his time off coming in the Canisius game. After an obvious rough go of it — 54 shots faced! — against the Cavaliers in the opener, he’s been great with just 13 goals allowed on 48 shots faced, and he’s made 17 saves in there, too. His goals-against average is down to just 10.95 on the year and all told, he’s stopping 50% of shots on frame. Marquette will have to be crafty to find space to beat him, but Taylor is the guy who played all 60 minutes in MU’s 14-9 win a year ago.