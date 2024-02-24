7 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs Xavier

#7 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East)

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time: 4pm Central

Location: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Tyler Kolek, 15.2 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.4 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.6 apg

Xavier Stats Leaders

Points: Quincy Olivari, 19.1 ppg

Rebounds: Abou Ousmane, 6.5 rpg

Assists: Dayvion McKnight, 4.9 apg

Marquette: #13

Xavier: #49

Game Projection: Marquette has a 78% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-72.

So Far This Season: Yep, for the second time in a little over a week, we go to this heading as both of Marquette’s games against Xavier this season are coming in the final five games of the regular season.

Things have been up and down for the Musketeers this season, or perhaps down and up and down is the right way to put it. They started out the campaign with the idea that they wouldn’t have Zach Freemantle at all or Jerome Hunter for a very long time at the very least, and early on, it certainly looked like Xavier was struggling to figure out who and what they were without two guys that were expected to be foundational pieces. Early losses to Purdue and Washington weren’t particularly bad, especially the one to the Boilermakers in the Gavitt Games, but losing home games to Oakland and Delaware on either side of being unable to close the door at home against Houston in the Big East/Big 12 Battle dropped Xavier to 4-5 on the year and down to #52 in the KenPom rankings.

They didn’t start out Big East play particularly strong as well, going 1-3 in their first four with the win coming at home against Seton Hall. After that though, Xavier started showing signs of putting it together, winning six out of their next eight. The losses in there were at Creighton and at UConn back-to-back, so that’s almost like the schedule screwed them over more than anything else. After downing Villanova at home on February 7th, Sean Miller had gotten the X-Men to 13-10 on the year and 7-5 in Big East action. Back up into the 30s in KenPom, and they were at #50 in the NET. That’s right in shouting distance of being an NCAA tournament team, even after all of that.

And then they lost their last three games. 78-71 at home to Creighton, 88-70 on the road against Seton Hall, and 79-75 on Wednesday night at home against Providence. The Creighton and Seton Hall games were cointoss games at tipoff if we believe the KenPom.com win probability charts, and the Providence game was favoring Xavier even if the game was tied with 7 minutes to go...... which is when PC busted out an 11-1 run. Xavier made the Friars work to close the door on them, but a loss is a loss.

As of Thursday afternoon when I put this part together, Xavier was at #24 outside the NCAA tournament field if the tournament started immediately according to BartTorvik.com’s projection. The downside for the Musketeers is that the projection for where will everyone be at the end of the regular season has them at #25 outside the field.

Tempo Free Fun: Let’s start with what Xavier has looked like during their losing streak to try and figure out if there’s something notably wrong with them over the past two weeks. We turn to the BartTorvik.com data sorting mechanism to help us out here. Through games played on February 9th, everything up through the start of XU’s 24th game of the season, Xavier was playing like the #41 team in the country. They were #60 in offensive efficiency and #34 when it comes to efficient defensive play.

During their three game losing streak? In an admittedly small sample size: #164 overall, #113 on offense, and #238 on defense. Their offensive issues can largely be ascribed to not pulling in offensive rebounds, going from 33.7% in rate to just 28.3% lately. That’s not a big drop in numbers, but it’s the difference between #39 in the country and #176 in the country. There’s also been a drop in how often they’re shooting three-pointers, and since they’re not a good two-point shooting offense but they are a decent three-point shooting offense, that’s generally not helping them.

Obviously, Xavier suddenly having a hard time stopping a slow rolling beach ball is a much bigger issue. During their losing streak, they’re nearly a sub-300 effective field goal percentage defense, and that’s largely because they can’t get stops inside the arc. Up til two weeks ago, the Musketeers were a top 40 two-point defense, which generally speaking sounds like it would be bad news for Marquette’s offensive tendencies. However, over the last three games, opponents are shooting nearly 61% — SIXTY-ONE! — inside the arc against the X-Men. Creighton hung 66.7% on them, Seton Hall went for 61.9%, and Providence managed to make the number better by “only” shooting 52.9%.

If you can shoot 58% on twos this season against Xavier, you win. That’s happened in six of their 13 losses. Xavier is just 4-4 if you shoot between 50% and 57% against them on twos.

So, yeah, that’s bad. I mean, bad for them. Great for Marquette, who has the 10th best two-point shooting percentage in the country and second best in the Big East this season. MU has shot at least 47% inside the arc in their last 10 games, and over 49% in all nine of their wins in that stretch. I can’t even attribute that to anything in particular, as there’s nothing about XU’s minutes distribution over the last three games that’s particularly different than anything that came right before it.

Their inability to get a stop inside the arc has gone along with a slight drop in both defensive rebounding and how much they’re generating turnovers. Giving up more first and second chances while more of those first chances fall through the rim in the first place is definitely a pathway to suddenly being a very bad defensive basketball team.

This isn’t to say that everything’s going to be seashells and balloons for Marquette on Sunday. Quincy Olivari, a 6’3” grad transfer from Rice is burning up the nets from long range this season, hitting on 44% of his three-point attempts, and good luck figuring out how to get him to turn the ball over. Olivari just dropped 43 on DePaul back on February 3rd, and since we just watched Kam Jones plant 34 on the Blue Demons in just 22 minutes, we know what that kind of scoring can look like and how it can affect a team. MU can’t let Dayvion McKnight wander around either. The 6’0” Western Kentucky transfer is shooting 38.5% from distance this season, although for some reason, he’s averaging less than three attempts per game.

No matter what I said about Xavier’s inability to defend inside the arc or their problems at rebounding, Marquette is going to have to account for Abou Ousmane. The North Texas transfer is a top 40 offensive rebounder and he’s no slouch on the defensive glass, either. Measuring in at 6’10” and 240 pounds, he’s going to be a problem, especially if that wingspan allows him to block shots like he has to this point of the season so far: Nearly 1.5 per game in just over 21 minutes per outing. That works out to being one of the top 100 shot blockers in the country relative to shots blocked while on the floor.

There’s also the issue of the man in the quarterzip standing up by the Xavier bench. Sean Miller’s no joke, guys. Desmond Claude is the only guy in the Xavier rotation — not the starting lineup, the rotation — who played in the Big East championship game last season. Did you catch that Olivari, McKnight, and Ousmane were all transfers? Yeah. Heck, Claude is the only guy in the rotation that was on the team last season. This wasn’t the plan, Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter were supposed to be carrying this squad, but medical situations — slow recovery from surgery for Freemantle, a cardiac issue followed by a torn Achilles earlier this month for Hunter — have forced Miller into finding different ways into going about things this year. All things considered? Since he’s not coaching the roster he thought he would in May of last year, and they might have needed to wear nametags in practice for several weeks? Miller’s doing a hell of a job with this squad, and they’re not 100% out of the NCAA tournament conversation right now. A win over the Golden Eagles, especially on the road against MU, would do them a world of good, especially with games against DePaul and Georgetown coming up next.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 9-1, with MU bouncing back from a loss with a win last time out.

Xavier Last 10 Games: 5-5 with three straight losses and losses in five of the last eight.

All Time Series: Marquette leads, 57-27

Current Streak: Marquette has won two straight against Xavier after winning in Milwaukee and at Madison Square Garden in the Big East tournament championship game last season. That was the first time anyone had won two straight in the series since MU swept the season series in 2020 to give the Golden Eagles four straight wins at the time.