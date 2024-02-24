Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 24, 2024

Counting women’s basketball games that are part of a doubleheader on Fox today, there are 18 games with at least one ranked team taking place today. Nine of those games involve a ranked team on the road, so that’s interesting.

The big time matchups hit us right out of the gate with #2 Houston going on a short trip to visit #11 Baylor . Also hitting us this afternoon is #13 Alabam heading north to Rupp Arena for a clash with #17 Kentucky.

And that’s it for megawatt highlight games. There’s lots more games with one ranked team involved today, but there’s quite honestly not a lot out there at immediately grab your attention as a great game.

That’s not going to hold because when there’s FORTY-FOUR nationally televised games, something’s going to pop to the front of the line to make the day interesting. What team will it be? You’re going to have to tune in and find out!

Here’s the full national television schedule for college basketball today!