Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 24, 2024

Are you properly prepared for 44 games on national television today?

By Brewtown Andy
2023 Indy Classic - Arizona v Purdue Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Counting women’s basketball games that are part of a doubleheader on Fox today, there are 18 games with at least one ranked team taking place today. Nine of those games involve a ranked team on the road, so that’s interesting.

The big time matchups hit us right out of the gate with #2 Houston going on a short trip to visit #11 Baylor . Also hitting us this afternoon is #13 Alabam heading north to Rupp Arena for a clash with #17 Kentucky.

And that’s it for megawatt highlight games. There’s lots more games with one ranked team involved today, but there’s quite honestly not a lot out there at immediately grab your attention as a great game.

That’s not going to hold because when there’s FORTY-FOUR nationally televised games, something’s going to pop to the front of the line to make the day interesting. What team will it be? You’re going to have to tune in and find out!

Here’s the full national television schedule for college basketball today!

College Basketball Viewing Guide: 2/24/24

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #2 Houston at #11 Baylor CBS
Villanova at #21 Creighton Fox
Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPN
Charleston at Towson CBS Sports Network
Indiana at Penn State Big Ten Network
Missouri at Arkansas ESPN2
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky ESPNU
Noon Vanderbilt at #24 Florida SEC Network
1:00 PM Washington at #4 Arizona CBS
West Virginia at #6 Iowa State ESPN2
#8 Duke at Wake Forest ESPN
Oklahoma State at #23 Oklahoma Fox
Boston College at NC State ACC Network
East Carolina at Rice ESPNU
North Dakota at North Dakota State CBS Sports Network
1:15 PM Iowa at #12 Illinois Big Ten Network
1:30 PM St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts USA Network
2:30 PM #20 South Carolina at Ole Miss SEC Network
3:00 PM #10 North Carolina at Virginia ESPN
#13 Alabama at #17 Kentucky CBS
Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2
UTSA at North Texas ESPNU
Air Force at New Mexico CBS Sports Network
3:30 PM George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA Network
4:30 PM Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh CW Network
5:00 PM Texas at #9 Kansas ESPN
#14 Auburn at Georgia SEC Network
Missouri State at Belmont ESPNU
Georgetown at DePaul CBS Sports Network
Appalachian State at Marshall ESPN2
6:45 PM Florida State at Clemson CW Network
7:00 PM Villanova at #1 Connecticut Fox
Texas A&M at #5 Tennessee ESPN
#21 Washington State at Arizona State ESPN2
#22 Colorado State at UNLV CBS Sports Network
Charlotte at Tulsa ESPNU
7:30 PM Butler at Seton Hall FS2
Mississippi State at LSU SEC Network
8:30 PM UNLV at Nevada FS1
9:00 PM San Diego at #18 Saint Mary's ESPNU
#19 San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports Network
USC at UCLA ESPN
Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN2

