Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 24, 2024

Counting women’s basketball games that are part of a doubleheader on Fox today, there are 18 games with at least one ranked team taking place today. Nine of those games involve a ranked team on the road, so that’s interesting.
The big time matchups hit us right out of the gate with #2 Houston going on a short trip to visit #11 Baylor . Also hitting us this afternoon is #13 Alabam heading north to Rupp Arena for a clash with #17 Kentucky.
And that’s it for megawatt highlight games. There’s lots more games with one ranked team involved today, but there’s quite honestly not a lot out there at immediately grab your attention as a great game.
That’s not going to hold because when there’s FORTY-FOUR nationally televised games, something’s going to pop to the front of the line to make the day interesting. What team will it be? You’re going to have to tune in and find out!
Here’s the full national television schedule for college basketball today!
College Basketball Viewing Guide: 2/24/24
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 AM
|#2 Houston at #11 Baylor
|CBS
|Villanova at #21 Creighton
|Fox
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ESPN
|Charleston at Towson
|CBS Sports Network
|Indiana at Penn State
|Big Ten Network
|Missouri at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at #24 Florida
|SEC Network
|1:00 PM
|Washington at #4 Arizona
|CBS
|West Virginia at #6 Iowa State
|ESPN2
|#8 Duke at Wake Forest
|ESPN
|Oklahoma State at #23 Oklahoma
|Fox
|Boston College at NC State
|ACC Network
|East Carolina at Rice
|ESPNU
|North Dakota at North Dakota State
|CBS Sports Network
|1:15 PM
|Iowa at #12 Illinois
|Big Ten Network
|1:30 PM
|St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts
|USA Network
|2:30 PM
|#20 South Carolina at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|3:00 PM
|#10 North Carolina at Virginia
|ESPN
|#13 Alabama at #17 Kentucky
|CBS
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACC Network
|Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|UTSA at North Texas
|ESPNU
|Air Force at New Mexico
|CBS Sports Network
|3:30 PM
|George Mason at Loyola Chicago
|USA Network
|4:30 PM
|Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
|CW Network
|5:00 PM
|Texas at #9 Kansas
|ESPN
|#14 Auburn at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Missouri State at Belmont
|ESPNU
|Georgetown at DePaul
|CBS Sports Network
|Appalachian State at Marshall
|ESPN2
|6:45 PM
|Florida State at Clemson
|CW Network
|7:00 PM
|Villanova at #1 Connecticut
|Fox
|Texas A&M at #5 Tennessee
|ESPN
|#21 Washington State at Arizona State
|ESPN2
|#22 Colorado State at UNLV
|CBS Sports Network
|Charlotte at Tulsa
|ESPNU
|7:30 PM
|Butler at Seton Hall
|FS2
|Mississippi State at LSU
|SEC Network
|8:30 PM
|UNLV at Nevada
|FS1
|9:00 PM
|San Diego at #18 Saint Mary's
|ESPNU
|#19 San Diego State at Fresno State
|CBS Sports Network
|USC at UCLA
|ESPN
|Santa Clara at Gonzaga
|ESPN2
Loading comments...