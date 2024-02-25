 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs Xavier

The Golden Eagles face off with the Musketeers for the first time this season

By Brewtown Andy
Marq vs Xavier

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, February 25, 2024

THE TIME: 4pm Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Nick Bahe on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -10 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 78% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 56.3, making it the sixth most potentially exciting game out of the 27 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Creighton at St. John’s with a score of 76.1.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (14.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Dayvion McKnight (12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Quincy Olivari (19.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Desmond Claude (16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Gytis Nemeiksa (6.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg)
  • Sasa Ciani (3.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg)

