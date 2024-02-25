Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs Xavier

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East)
THE DATE: Sunday, February 25, 2024
THE TIME: 4pm Central
THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Nick Bahe on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -10 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 78% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 56.3, making it the sixth most potentially exciting game out of the 27 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Creighton at St. John’s with a score of 76.1.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)
XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Dayvion McKnight (12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Quincy Olivari (19.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Desmond Claude (16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Gytis Nemeiksa (6.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg)
- Sasa Ciani (3.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: All The Small Things by blink-182
