Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs Xavier

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, February 25, 2024

THE TIME: 4pm Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Nick Bahe on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -10 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 78% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 56.3, making it the sixth most potentially exciting game out of the 27 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Creighton at St. John’s with a score of 76.1.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 spg)

Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP

Dayvion McKnight (12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.5 spg)

Quincy Olivari (19.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg)

Desmond Claude (16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (6.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Sasa Ciani (3.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg)

YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: All The Small Things by blink-182