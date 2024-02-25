Marquette Brings Home Five Medals From 2024 Big East Indoor Track & Field Championships

Marquette Track & Field spent Friday and Saturday at the 2024 Big East Indoor Championships, and the Golden Eagles are returning from the Worrill Track & Field Center in Chicago with five medals. Both the men’s and the women’s teams finished seventh overall, although that’s out of nine squads for the women’s team and eight for the men’s side. The Marquette women earned 40 points as a team, while the men’s squad snagged 29.5 points, splitting a point along the way with fifth place DePaul.

The first top three finish of the two day event came on Friday when Mila Puseljic came in third in the women’s pentathlon. She was propelled to the seventh best pentathlon score in program history by personal bests in both the 800 meter run (2:31.77) and the 60 meter hurdles (9.34)

Marquette’s other four podium events came on Saturday, and one of them was a record breaking event. Zachariah Murray had to settle for second best at the meet while setting the MU indoor program record for the 400 meters, finishing up with a time of 47.97 seconds to the 47.91 for UConn’s Anish Rajmanickam.

The other three medals all came on the women’s side of the event. Kaylee Hopp reached a distance of 12.25 meters in the triple jump to finish second to UConn’s Jasmine Barrow at 13.04 meters. The high jump podium was dominated by Marquette even if they didn’t come away with the Gold. Natalia Jackowski and Annika Bynum both cleared 1.70 meters, but they ended up with silver and bronze respectively due to tiebreakers by way of missed jumps. Jackowski’s jump set a new personal best for her. Villanova’s Roschell Clayton was the winner in the event with a height of 1.85 meters.

That’s it for medals, but Marquette had a gigantic pile of personal bests all over the meet. Here’s the list: