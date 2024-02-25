Jacksonville Slips Away Late For Marquette Women’s Lacrosse’s Third Straight Loss

Five point days from Leigh Steiner and Meg Bireley helped keep Marquette women’s lacrosse competitive with Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon down in Florida, but that didn’t help the Golden Eagles get a win. The Dolphins outscored Marquette 6-4 in the final frame, including four straight in less than three minutes late in the game, and so MU comes home with an 18-14 loss. It’s Marquette’s third straight loss since starting out the year with a win over Cincinnati and the second straight game against an unranked opponent that came unraveled late for the Golden Eagles.

This game was not streamed by the Dolphins, so all I’ve got to go on is a box score here. The first thing that jumps out to me about this game is how Marquette stayed in this game early. In fact, MU found themselves with a 7-5 lead late in the first half because Jacksonville couldn’t keep themselves out of penalty situations in the second quarter. The Dolphins were whistled for five penalties in the period, including three in less than 90 seconds. Marquette made them pay, scoring four times with an advantage as part of a 5-0 run that flipped the game from 5-2 JU to 7-5 MU.

Marquette kept it competitive from there, and back-to-back goals from Bireley made it 13-all with 6:30 to play in the game. And then Marquette just couldn’t get possession of the ball. JU’s Lauren Ellis won a draw control after Bireley’s second, and the next time Marquette had the ball was when Audrey Brett forced a turnover with 2:20 to play. In between: Four straight goals by the Dolphins.

Look, that’s lacrosse, you’ve got to make plays, whether that’s on draws or coming up with turnovers or stops at the net. Between 5:40 remaining and 2:40 remaining, Marquette just didn’t do that, and they lost. That’s how it goes sometimes. Does that sting after holding a 7-5 lead on Louisville and giving up seven straight goals to the Cardinals? Probably, but I guess the good news is that Marquette’s biggest problem is finishing games, because they let Cincinnati back into the opener a little bit after a 10 goal lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Meg Bireley was the top goal scorer of the day with five strikes on 10 shots, while Leigh Steiner matched her in points with two goals and three assists. Tess Osburn, Hanna Bodner, and CJ Meehan all found the back of the net twice.

Up Next: Marquette has two road games over the next week to wrap up their stretch of five straight away from Milwaukee. First up on that list is Detroit Mercy on Wednesday for a Noon CT start in Michigan. The Titans are 0-2 on the year with a visit to Pittsburgh coming up on Monday afternoon before the Golden Eagles come to town.