Marquette Women’s Basketball Takes Advantage Of Xavier Being Very Bad

Let me take you behind the curtain a little bit.

Sometimes, being a man of culture and leisure, it’s hard for me to get a chance to sit in front of a streaming device on a Saturday afternoon when there’s a Marquette road game going on. That occasion popped up this weekend when Marquette women’s basketball tipped off with Xavier at 1pm Central time. I wasn’t going to be able to devote attention to it until 2pm. That’s just how it goes sometimes when you haven’t made plans to attend an event in person, y’know?

So here’s what I know about what happened down in Cincinnati.

Skylar Forbes subbed in for Frannie Hottinger with 5:39 left in the first quarter and was back on the bench with two fouls with 4:48 left in the period.

Jordan King picked up two personal fouls in the second quarter, putting her on the bench for the final 3:50 of the first half.

Kenzie Hare picked up her second foul of the game with 3:32 to go before halftime.

Marquette led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter and by 17 at intermission, 38-21, and why is that? Because Xavier is not good and Marquette could play with one hand tied behind their back and still give them the business. When Hare subbed out with her second foul — which came on a charge, if you care about such things — Marquette was up 14, their largest lead of the game to that point. No King, no Hare, no Forbes, the rest of the squad built five more points on top of that before it settled at 17 at the break. In fact, even with Marquette going extremely shorthanded and/or deep into their bench because of the fouls, it was still MU’s biggest advantage of any period of the game. They outscored the Musketeers by nine, 20-11, in the second quarter, and they only had margins of eight, six, and three in the other three sessions of the game.

Xavier is NOT GOOD, although the 1-24 record after the game probably told that story, too.

Wasn’t much of a reason to tune in after that, the Golden Eagles had this thing on lock.

Now, this game probably should have gotten even more out of control because the Musketeers shot 14-for-23 in the second half. Good for them for catching fire and hanging around, relatively speaking. However, the closest that they got after halftime was 15, and that came on a three by Daniela Lopez with 6:58 left in the third quarter. Marquette outscored them 17-9 for the rest of the period to lead by 23 with one frame to play. The lead never slipped below 21 after that and it peaked at 27.

All five Marquette starters had great days in one fashion or another in this game. Kenzie Hare led all scorers with 23 points — in just 26 minutes! — as she lit Xavier on fire from long range with a 5-for-10 performance. Both Frannie Hottinger and Liza Karlen had double-doubles, with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Karlen and the numbers flip-flopped for Hottinger, who also had five assists. Jordan King and Rose Nkumu both got into double-digit town with 11 and 13 points respectively, and both women posted quality shooting days. Nkumu probably has the overall scoreline edge on her backcourt partner, since she added four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Up Next: Senior Night! We know that Jordan King and Frannie Hottinger will be honored for sure since this is their COVID bonus year of eligibility. The opponent on Tuesday night will be St. John’s, and tipoff for the final home game of the year will be at 7:30pm Central time. Why the off-hour start? Because FS1 will have the broadcast.