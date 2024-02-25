Things Unraveled In A Hurry For Marquette Men’s Lacrosse vs #12 Michigan

There was a lot of good news from Marquette men’s lacrosse on Saturday night in Naples. Devon Cowan returned to the lineup! David Lamarca made his season debut! Bobby O’Grady scored four goals, the second of which broke Ryan McNamara’s career goals record, and O’Grady did it in just 35 games!

BUZZER BEATER! O'Grady is now the all-time scoring leader for Marquette!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/eSszuLKSXu — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) February 25, 2024

As for the actual game against #12 Michigan? Kinda bad.

No one scored at all for nearly six minutes, and Marquette’s Jake Stegman answered Michigan’s Michael Boehm pretty quickly for a 1-1 tie as the clock neared 11 minutes elapsed. That’s when it came unraveled for the Golden Eagles. The Wolverines would score four straight in less than three minutes, and then opened up the second quarter with four straight again. This time it took Michigan nearly nine minutes to meander through their run. Michigan leads, 9-2, with six minutes to go before halftime. It was 11-4 at the break with O’Grady’s record breaking goal coming right before the horn.

And then Michigan outscored Marquette 7-2 in the third quarter.

It was 19-6 with 10 minutes to go in the fourth. So, y’know, hooray, Marquette outscored the Wolverines 6-1 in the final 10 minutes to make it an eight goal loss.

Shots were 50-38 favoring Michigan, and that was 40-24 after three quarters.

16 turnovers for the Golden Eagles, with Michigan getting credit for causing only seven of them.

Five failed clears for Marquette, with at least one in every quarter, and two in the first didn’t help things get off on the right foot.

Michigan won the ground ball battle, 35-26, and that advantage was completely built in the first three quarters since the fourth was tied at eight each.

Michigan took the faceoff battle, 23-12, but that was pretty much a gimme after their 7-1 start in the first quarter.

Marquette came up empty on three of their four extra man chances, and to be specific, they came up empty on their first three, all of which were in the first 16 minutes of the game.

Guh.

Up Next: Well, maybe Marquette’s catching a break for their next game. They’ll be back at Valley Fields next Saturday for a Noon Central time start against Utah. The Utes are 1-3 on the season after beating Vermont 22-12 this weekend..... but they were picked to win the ASUN this season. That makes them better than the three teams that Marquette has beaten this season, since all three wins came against ASUN squads.