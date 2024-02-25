They Meant Business: #7 Marquette 88, Xavier 64

Two things collided on Sunday evening at Fiserv Forum. The first was #7 ranked Marquette men’s basketball and their attitude about getting their clocks cleaned by #1 UConn eight days earlier. Smashing DePaul back on Wednesday night didn’t get all of the frustration out of MU’s system, or at the very least, they felt like they had something to prove to the universe at large.

Standing in their way was the other side of that collision: Xavier, reeling on three straight losses coming into Milwaukee. The X-Men’s chances of making the NCAA tournament were rapidly evaporating in front of their eyes, and as we outlined in the preview for Sunday’s game, the Musketeers were struggling on defense to stop anything more complicated than a three-man weave.

For nine minutes, neither side could gain much of an advantage. If anything, Xavier had the edge, leading by five for a brief second. A brief nine seconds, specifically, right until Kam Jones answered with a three. In between 12:00 on the clock and 11:00 on the clock before halftime, Jones tallied layups on either side of a Dayvion McKnight layup. McKnight’s bucket for the visitors briefly put them ahead 18-16.

It would be their final lead of the game.

Marquette went on arguably the world’s worst 9-0 run, only because it took them over four minutes to do it. A three from David Joplin put the Golden Eagles up 25-18 and on the other end, MU induced nine straight misses from Xavier. 11 straight if you count the two free throws they missed in that stretch.

A three-pointer from Kam Jones — are you sensing a trend about what happened in this game? — with just under four minutes to go staked Marquette to a 10 point lead for the first time, and that’s where things settled at the half, 36-26. If Oso Ighodaro trusted himself to shoot an eight foot running floater, it would have been 12, but instead he took an extra dribble after a steal and went all the way to the rim, shot wasn’t off before the horn.

To be clear: Marquette did not play stellar basketball on both ends. They were outstanding on the defensive end, forcing Xavier into ugly misses — 32% shooting! — as well as 10 turnovers. At that point, all the Golden Eagles had to do to build a lead was be passable, and 14-for-30 for the first 20 minutes is close enough to passable.

After XU’s Quincy Olivari broke the ice on the second half scoring, David Joplin tallied an and-1 on the other end to trip off a 10-0 run by Marquette. Golden Eagles by 18, 17:30 to go. The game was officially off the chain, and there was very little that Xavier was going to be able to do about it at that point. Marquette allowed Xavier to score consecutive baskets just twice between then and when Human Victory Cigar Al Amadou checked in at the Under 4 media timeout.... and one of the two times was right before Amadou checked in. Marquette went on a 9-2 run to go up 21 before Olivari scored twice in a row, and then a 26-12 jog over more than eight minutes before Olivari and Dailyn Swain scored consecutively. Right before that happened, a three from Jones — there’s that again — gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead of the game at 81-49.

Ruthless.

Kam Jones was real and spectacular for the second straight game. This time he put up 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting on his birthday, including 6-for-10 from long range. After going 14-for-20 in his last two games, Jones is now shooting 38% on threes in Big East play. Tyler Kolek had 11 points to go with team highs in rebounds with seven and assists with 10. He did that in 31 minutes, and right when we all said, “wait, is the triple-double warning light on,” Shaka Smart lifted him for the remainder of the game. Oso Ighodaro had 12 points and five rebounds, while David Joplin had 10 points and six rebounds, and he — this is insane to say, but it’s true — tied Stevie Mitchell for the game high in blocks with two.

Shouts to whoever edited this highlight package down to just 2:35, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports.

Up Next: If Marquette’s attitude about the UConn loss is still feeding their competitive energy on Wednesday, then Providence is in a lot of trouble. The Friars will be in town for a 6pm Central time start on FS1, and they’re coming in on a three game winning streak with their most recent game being a 79-75 road escape against these same Musketeers.