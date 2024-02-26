It’s Time To Appreciate What We Are Watching From Marquette Men’s Basketball

On Sunday morning, I realized that if Marquette men’s basketball did what they were favored to do and beat Xavier on Sunday afternoon, they would reach 12 Big East wins for a second straight season. They came into the game with a record of 11-4 after beating DePaul earlier in the week, and of course we all remember that the Golden Eagles went 17-3 in league play last year to win the regular season title by two games over Xavier.

So that prompted a question in my head: When was the last time that Marquette won 12 league games in back-to-back seasons?

Shouts to KenPom.com’s Team History page which made this an easy skim through records to find out. Shaka Smart only went 11-8 in his first season, so in order to get back-to-back 12 win seasons, we have to go back to 2012 and 2013, the second and third seasons of Buzz Williams’ three straight Sweet 16 seasons, to get that win total in consecutive seasons. Marquette went 14-4 both years, finishing second to Syracuse and then tying Louisville and Georgetown for the Big East regular season title the next year.

As Sunday went along, I had a second question pop up in my head: How often has a 12 conference win season happened for the Golden Eagles at all? With the caveat that it’s easier than ever to do that right now with the Big East at a 20 game slate, the answer is: Not That Much.

In chronological order since Marquette first joined a conference for the 1989-90 season, and shouts to Wikipedia here because Basketball Reference doesn’t have league records on the history page:

Kevin O’Neill: Never won 12 games in five seasons (played a 14 game schedule in the Midwest Collegiate Conference and a 10 game schedule in the Great Midwest Conference for 2 years and 12 in his last year)

Mike Deane: Never won 12 games (played 12, 14, and 16 game schedules in the Great Midwest and then Conference USA)

Tom Crean: Won 12 games twice in nine seasons, and did it back-to-back in 2002 and 2003 with Dwyane Wade. (Played 16 game schedules in Conference USA and for 2 years in the Big East before one year of 18 games)

Buzz Williams: Won 12 games three times (Played 18 games schedules for six seasons)

Steve Wojciechowski: Won 12 games once (Played 18 games schedules for six seasons and 19 for one season which should have been 20 but COVID)

Shaka Smart: Won 12 games twice in three seasons.

Now, as you can see from the notes I dropped in there, it’s obviously much easier for Shaka Smart to do it than it was for Kevin O’Neill to do it. So, let’s do winning percentage. 12 wins on a 20 game schedule is 60%.

Kevin O’Neill: Won 60% in three of five seasons, 60%

Mike Deane: Won 60% in two of five seasons, 40%

Tom Crean: Won 60% in five of nine seasons, 56%

Buzz Williams: Won 60% in four of six seasons, 67%

Steve Wojciechowski: Won 60% in one of seven seasons, 14%

Shaka Smart: Won 60% in two of three seasons (and counting), 67%

Marquette has had five other coaches in their 30-plus year history as a member of a conference. Only one of them have managed to win league games at a clip equivalent to Shaka Smart’s first three years at Marquette, and that was Buzz Williams.

By the way: Shaka Smart only played 19 games his first year at Marquette, the Golden Eagles lost a game to COVID protocols and never made it up. Who’s to say they don’t win that game at St. John’s if they play it and give Smart a 12-8 record there, and make him the first Marquette coach to win at least 60% of his league games in his first three seasons? He came that close. Heck, Marquette suffered a two point loss at Providence and a one point loss at Creighton that season. Smart nearly did it without needing that St. John’s game.

The point of all of this is to note that we are watching something special with this team, something that it’s been hard to see on a consistent basis through MU’s history as a member of a conference. We know what kind of goals that the team set for themselves, and it’s going to be a while to see if they can hit those goals.... but this is already a somewhat rare season relative to the last 30-plus years of Marquette basketball. We have to enjoy the ride that we’re on while we’re still on it.

And there’s still games left to go! Four more regular season games! Who knows what they can accomplish with that much left to go, much less whatever number of postseason contests the basketball gods see fit to bless us with this season. Enjoy what you’re watching while you’re watching it, everyone.