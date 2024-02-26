Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs St. John’s

You guys watching a lot of professional wrestling these days?

If you are, I’ll say a name in a minute and you’ll instantly understand my point. If you’re not, come with me on a journey, won’t you?

There’s a chap over at WWE by the name of Cody Rhodes. If you’re an old school rasslin’ fan, you might recognize the last name. Yes indeed, that is the grandson of a plumber, the son of pro wrestling icon Dusty Rhodes. Dusty’s an icon to say the very least, a three-time NWA Heavyweight Champion, one of eight men to ever win that title more than twice. He won various titles working all over the world, but the one notable title that Dusty never won was the old WWF World Championship. That’s the belt now held by WWE Undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns.

Cody broke into the business back in 2006, and had himself a nice career in WWE from 2007 through 2016, but he requested his release and was granted it. He took his career into his own hands out working independent shows, won the Ring of Honor world championship, joined the Bullet Club in Japan, got a hilarious neck tattoo to go with his American Nightmare nickname, and helped put together and promote the biggest independent wrestling show of all time, All In, in Chicago, and on that show, Cody won the NWA World Championship, that same title that his dad held. In 2019, Cody was instrumental in the formation of All Elite Wrestling, and after a successful run there, his contract came up, and he returned to WWE a bigger star than ever.

In 2023, he won the Royal Rumble, granting him a title shot at WrestleMania. The one thing he needed to do, the reason why he was back in WWE? He needed to win that WWE title, Roman Reigns’ title, to do something his father never did, to finish his story, both Dusty’s story and Cody’s story.

This is the final week of the regular season for women’s basketball in the Big East. Marquette has this home game on Tuesday and they wrap up with a road game on Saturday against Butler. As of last week Thursday morning, Her Hoop Stats had Marquette as a #9 seed in their bracketology format. Same for ESPN on Friday morning. Beating Xavier handily over the weekend didn’t do anything to impress anyone about what Marquette is or isn’t this season.

Win two games. Get revenge on St. John’s for a narrow loss earlier this season. Finish the story.

What happened to Cody last year at WrestleMania, you ask? Solo Sikoa, Roman’s cousin, dressed in red, the colors of The Bloodline — and St. John’s, as it happens — attacked Cody with his patented Samoan Spike while the referee’s back was turned, and Roman Reigns finished the match with a spear.

Don’t let St. John’s hit you with the Samoan Spike. Not on Senior Night for Jordan King, Claire Kaifes, Frannie Hottinger, Liza Karlen and Rose Nkumu.

Big East Game #17: vs St. John’s Red Storm (16-13, 10-7 Big East)

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 7:30pm Central

Location: Al McGuire Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Television: FS1, with Sloane Martin and Kim Adams calling the action

Streaming: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Marquette is 22-12 all time against St. John’s. The Red Storm snapped a two game skid earlier this season in Jamaica, but the Golden Eagles have won nine of the last 11 meetings and 13 of the last 16. St. John’s hasn’t won in Milwaukee since 2015.

As mentioned above, St. John’s picked up a 57-56 victory over Marquette at Carnesecca Arena earlier this season, back on January 3rd. The short version of what happened there is Marquette turned the ball over 23 times in a 66 possession game. That’s nearly 35% of the time, and just way too much in general. That’s how you lose a ballgame against a team that probably wants to play even slower than that.

That’s the big picture of how they lost, and on a night when Marquette shot 50% from the field and 36% from long range, you can see the connection. I did the math at the time, and if you throw out the turnovers, Marquette was scoring 1.30 points per possession when they got a shot up in the air. Do that again against the Red Storm, and it should be an easy win. That’s easier said that done, of course, as the Johnnies are currently ranking #76 in the country in turnover rate on defense. Generating a bunch while not coughing it up themselves is pretty much all that they do very well, so solve that problem and there you go.

Defending Unique Drake is probably a good plan, too. No one else scored for St. John’s in the final eight minutes of the game at Carnesecca. Marquette was able to bounce back from Drake tying the game at 50 and again at 52 to take a four point lead with just under three minutes to play..... and then Marquette didn’t score again while Drake scored five points. It’s not like she hit a bucket at the horn to beat Marquette either. The last basket of the game came with 1:21 to go. Even with Drake running wild — she finished with 24 points, no one else on the STJ roster had more than 7 — and the turnover problem, Marquette still had a chance to win that game, and they just couldn’t figure it out. Obvious Solution: Score many points much earlier.

We should note that this game is the regular season finale for St. John’s. They’ve lost four of their last six, but thanks to this being their last game, they’ve already clinched a spot in the Big East quarterfinals. They can’t do worse than eight losses, and sixth place Georgetown has nine losses right now. Finishing as high as third in the Big East is still on the table for them, although going to the NCAA tournament with a NET ranking of #84 is probably out of the question. The losses as of late are not dooming them though, STJ has been relegated to their status as on the outside looking in ever since early season losses to Monmouth and Jackson State.