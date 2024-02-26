Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Back Into The Top Five Of The Associated Press Poll

For the sixth time this season and just the second time since November, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team is in the top five of the Associated Press poll!

Marquette took advantage of some losses in the six spots in front of them last week to ascend two spots from #7 to #5 in Monday’s brand new top 25 rankings. This is Marquette’s 27th straight week in the AP top 25, their longest run since lasting 30 straight weeks from February 4, 2002 through December 15, 2003. Shouts to Dwyane Wade.

The Golden Eagles earned 1,243 points in the polling here. That drops them in between #4 Tennessee with 1,338 points and #6 Arizona with 1,188 points. Feels like it wasn’t very close in either direction this time around.

A whopping seven people are leading the way for Marquette here, putting them at #4 in the country. Just two voters had the Golden Eagles there a week ago, and one of said voters — Darnell Dickson of the Daily Herald in Provo — dropped Marquette to #8. I take it that the air got a little bit thin up in the mountains this week. The heaviest voting population is at #5, which should not be a surprise to anyone, and MU got at least one vote at every spot between #4 and #10 this week.

With Connecticut getting waylaid by Creighton on Tuesday, the #1 team in the country is no longer a team on Marquette’s schedule for the first time since December 11th. Houston has taken over the top spot with 53 of the first place votes. Purdue, noted Maui Invitational foe, snagged four votes in the top spot to end up at #2 in the country. UConn still held on to five five place votes, but they tumbled to #3 in the poll..... but just one point behind the Boilermakers.

Elsewhere in the poll amongst Marquette’s opponents this season, Kansas moved up two spots to #7, Creighton used their win over the Huskies to pop up three spots to #12, and Illinois fell one spot to #13. The Receiving Votes area has just one Marquette opponent, as Wisconsin picked up 42 points across 12 ballots to continue their fall away from their season high peak of #6 back on January 29th. Don’t lose five of seven, kids.

I do want to make note of the team at #25 this week. With the nation’s 2nd longest winning streak, trailing only Saint Mary’s, South Florida earned 127 points to land in the poll for the first time in program history. I have a soft spot in my heart for the Bulls because of my interactions with Voodoo Five/Daily Stampede from back Ye Olde Blogging Dayse, which is the crew that’s now running Bay Area Examiner. God bless all of them for keeping the flame alive for USF.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when Providence comes to town. Tipoff on FS1 is set for 6pm Central, although this is the last game of the year that is not sold out yet.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.