Big East What To Watch: Week 17

This is the last full week of the What To Watch this season! Big East women’s basketball wraps up the regular season at the end of the week before heading to the conference tournament. This reminds me to make this point: It’s kind of bonkers that men’s and women’s basketball start their seasons on the same day when most conferences don’t run their league tournaments concurrently.... and then the tournament selections are done on the same day, leaving most women’s teams sitting idle for a decent stretch before starting tournament play. That’s weird, right? Maybe have women’s hoops start a week earlier? Do the women’s Selection Sunday a week earlier? This is a thing where ESPN doesn’t have the broadcast ability during men’s Championship Week to put NCAA games on, isn’t it? Dang it, so many good ideas going to waste.

ANYWAY

Wanna talk about the biggest games of the week in the Big East? Here we go!

Tuesday, February 27: St. John’s Red Storm at Marquette Golden Eagles (7:30pm Central, FS1) — First, it’s one of three women’s games on FS1 this week in addition to a Sunday doubleheader, which is neat. Second, Marquette is looking to hammer down an NCAA tournament spot. Third, this is the regular season finale for fifth place St. John’s and third place Marquette is just half a game ahead of them in the standings, so there’s a lot of conference tournament seeding issues at stake here.

Wednesday, February 28: Providence Friars at #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (6pm Central, FS1) — After an immediate skid in the wake of Bryce Hopkins’ season ending injury, the Friars have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games to hold onto a spot in the NCAA tournament conversation even without their Big East Player of the Year candidate. Finding a way to beat Marquette in Milwaukee after getting a 15 point win in Friartown back in December with Hopkins would do them a world of good..... but MU probably isn’t thrilled about how that one went and might be out for revenge on their home court.

Wednesday, February 28: Villanova Wildcats at #10 Connecticut Huskies (6pm Central, SNY) — No, I’m not expecting anything here. But with their regular season finale coming at home against DePaul, the fact of the matter is that Villanova’s inclusion in the NCAA tournament is probably riding on finding a way to beat a UConn team that has already clinched the regular season conference title with two games to go. I’m not saying that Paige Bueckers is going to take it easy on Lucy Olsen...... but I’m also not not saying that??

Wednesday, February 28: Seton Hall Pirates at #12 Creighton Bluejays (8pm Central, FS1) — FUN FACT: Seton Hall currently has a half game lead on Creighton for third place in the Big East standings. Want to make it a game and a half and do yourself a huge favor in regards to the NCAA tournament bubble? Go to Omaha and beat Baylor Scheierman and the Bluejays, a task that completely confounded UConn last week. The Jays are probably surly after throwing their goodwill from the UConn win in the trash at MSG on Sunday, so that adds a little bit of complexity to the situation.

Saturday, March 2: Villanova Wildcats at Providence Friars (11am Central, Fox) — This is a “loser misses the NCAA tournament for sure” game, isn’t it?

Saturday, March 2: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles at #12 Creighton Bluejays (1:30pm Central, Fox) — It’s the obvious men’s basketball Game of the Week, because that’s what you get when two ranked teams face each other. Both are coming off notable challenges earlier in the week, and the Golden Eagles won by 5 in Milwaukee back in December.

Sunday, March 3: Seton Hall Pirates at #3 Connecticut Huskies (11am Central, CBS) — This is UConn’s only game of the week, and a win here would, absent anything else in the entire league, clinch at least a share of the regular season title and set up next week’s game at Marquette with the outright title on the line. Meanwhile, for the Pirates, they’re fighting for their NCAA tournament lives, and whatever happened earlier in the week in Omaha has the possibility of compounding their issues here. Then again, they beat the Huskies by 15 at home earlier this season.....

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 17 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, February 27 Georgetown at Villanova 5:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, February 28 DePaul at Xavier 6:00 PM FS2 Providence at #5 Marquette 6:00 PM FS1 St. John's at Butler 7:30 PM CBS Sports Network Seton Hall at #12 Creighton 8:00 PM FS1 Saturday, March 2 Butler at DePaul 11:00 AM FS1 Villanova at Providence 11:00 AM Fox #5 Marquette at #12 Creighton 1:30 PM Fox Xavier at Georgetown 6:30 PM FS1 Sunday, March 3 Seton Hall at #3 Connecticut 11:00 AM CBS

