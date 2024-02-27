5 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs Providence

#5 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) vs Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East)

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 6pm Central

Location: A not quite sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Kam Jones, 15.8 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.7 apg, best in the country

Providence Stats Leaders

Points: Devin Carter, 19.3 ppg

Rebounds: Devin Carter, 8.3 rpg

Assists: Devin Carter, 3.6 apg

Marquette: #13

Providence: #52

Game Projection: Marquette has an 80% chance of victory with a predicted score of 76-67.

Last Time Out: 14-5 run by Providence to end the first half. 20-5 run by Providence to answer seven straight by Marquette to start the second half. 60-41, 9:45 to go.

Six first half turnovers for Marquette, another eight after halftime, compounding every single problem from the first 20 minutes. At the end: 72-57, Providence gets the victory and Marquette drops to 0-1 in Big East play.

Since Last We Met: Providence needed overtime to beat Butler at home in their next game, and then after New Year’s, Bryce Hopkins, PC’s rep on the preseason all-Big East First Team, blew his knee out in a home loss to Seton Hall.

As the Friars recombobulated after that major shift to their season, they lost their next three games, falling to 2-4 in league play and 11-6 overall. Things were not looking so good, but here comes DePaul to the rescue! The opportunity to get right against perhaps the worst DePaul team ever resulted in a 100-62 road win for PC, and that got them moving in a good direction again. Counting that win over the Blue Demons, they’ve won seven of their last 10 games coming into Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, and on Tuesday afternoon, they’ve got a one game lead on Villanova for the fifth and final bye to the Big East quarterfinals. They also project as an NCAA tournament team, so all credit to first year head coach Kim English for stabilizing the situation in the wake of Hopkins’ injury. That could have sunk their season, but it has not.

Tempo Free Fun: I think the first thing we have to do is assess what Providence has been during their current 7-3 run. That is, essentially, the real Providence relative to what Marquette will see on Wednesday night. That’s the Providence without Bryce Hopkins, and more importantly, the Providence after they got their rotations and roles sorted out with Hopkins done for the year. Thanks to the BartTorvik.com data sorting feature, and thank you to Gary Parrish at CBS Sports for teaching us all about this, we can tell you that Providence has been playing like the #53 team in the country since January 14th.

That’s not world beating. If you think about 36 at-large bids plus a handful of automatic bids coming out of multi-bid leagues, “top 50” is a nice shorthand for the teams that you should consider as an NCAA tournament team. Providence is juuuuuust close enough over the past six weeks to count as a tournament contender. They’re mostly getting it done with defense, as T-Rank has them at #49 in the country in this filtered set of data. They’re not doing well rebounding in this time frame, just barely above #300 in the country on the defensive glass. The Friars score it incredibly well inside the arc, shooting over 55% on two-pointers, but they still take a ton of three-pointers, even surpassing Marquette’s attempt rate over the same time period.

If you took a glance at the Providence stats department up top and read Devin Carter’s name three times and presumed that he is Item #1, #2, and #3 on the scouting report that Shaka Smart is working with the team on, you’re probably not wrong. We have to allow a little bit of leeway for watching out for Josh Oduro, who is averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds in Big East play, but figuring out how to deal with the 6’3” guard is still the primary issue. Even if Hopkins was still in the lineup, we’d still probably say this, as Carter had a game high 22 points against MU in the first meeting, almost exclusively because he shot 5-for-9 from long range. The former South Carolina transfer is hitting just under 40% from long range on the season and just over 41% in Big East play, so we can almost treat 5-for-9 like what he really is, not just a one time “he got hot at home” outlier.

As you’d probably expect, Carter does an awful lot for PC on both ends. His whirling dervish nature doesn’t just help him score, it helps him rack up blocks and steals. Even though he’s just 6’3” and he’s playing over 82% of Providence’s minutes, Carter is still top 500 in the country in block rate per KenPom.com, and he’s just outside the top 400 in steal rate. Hoop Explorer does a great job quantifying his impact on the squad. Ignoring garbage time since January 14th, aka during their 7-3 stretch, Providence has an adjusted for opponent strength offensive efficiency of 115.8 points per 100 possessions. That’s great stuff, and it’s made even better by the fact that they’re giving up just 96.6 points per 100 trips down the floor.

In my head, I picture his impact being biggest on the offensive end, so you can imagine how surprised I was when Hoop Explorer shows that PC’s offense gets better without Carter on the floor. The offensive efficiency jumps to 121.1 points per 100 possessions. I’m not 100% sure exactly why that’s the case, other than Carter is #7 in the Big East in usage rate during league play according to KenPom. Maybe they just start sharing it a lot more without him? In any case, while it might be bad news for Marquette on the defensive end when/if Carter takes a break, the Golden Eagles’ offense has to strike when the iron is hot. I’m going to section this out to its own line to make the impact of it land:

During the last 10 games, Providence is giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions when Devin Carter is off the floor.

It’s at this juncture that I would like to point out that Carter would most likely be guarding Tyler Kolek — 28 assists in two games last week — or Kam Jones, the reigning Big East Player of the Week on the strength of back-to-back 34 point games. If PC’s defense goes to hell in a handbasket without Carter on the floor, what do you think Carter’s most likely defensive targets are capable of when they’re already playing at an incredibly high level?

Speaking of impact on the defensive end of the floor: Stevie Mitchell didn’t play against Providence in the first meeting. That was the third game of four that he missed with a hamstring issue. There was, big picture, nothing wrong with Marquette’s defensive effort against Providence in Rhode Island. You’re going to need to win basketball games in the Big East when you give up 1.00 points per possession, and that’s what MU did in that game. Do I think that Marquette could have done a better job throttling Devin Carter’s output with Mitchell out on the floor? You betcha. Could he have helped stop Garwey Dual from finding an open teammate for a bucket seven times? Feels like that’s true. Does having Mitchell causing havoc make it a little bit easier to slow down Ticket Gaines, who went 5-for-10 from deep against the Golden Eagles? Maybe, that one’s a little harder to read, but Gaines shooting just 32% from the season even with that outing against MU is doing some work in trying to figure out whether that was just freak luck or a great night by a great player.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 9-1 with wins in their last two games

Providence Last 10 Games: 7-3 with wins in their last three games and four of the last five

All Time Series: Marquette leads, 22-15

Current Streak: Providence won in Rhode Island earlier this season, so advantage to them right now. That gives them a 6-5 edge in the last 11 meetings, and a Marquette victory on Wednesday night would mean these two teams have split the season series for a fourth consecutive season.