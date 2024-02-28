 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big East Game Thread: #5 Marquette vs Providence

Neither team looks quite like the squads that faced off in Rhode Island in December, who has the advantage in Milwaukee?

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) vs Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 81% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-67.

THE THRILL SCORE: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 52.3, making it the 9th most potentially exciting game out of the 58 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Auburn at Tennessee.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 bpg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Jayden Pierre (9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Devin Carter (19.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 1.0 bpg)
  • Rich Barron (3.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg)
  • Ticket Gaines (8.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Josh Oduro (16.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 bpg)

