Big East Game Thread: #5 Marquette vs Providence

THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) vs Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 81% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-67.
THE THRILL SCORE: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 52.3, making it the 9th most potentially exciting game out of the 58 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Auburn at Tennessee.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 bpg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg)
- David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)
PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Jayden Pierre (9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Devin Carter (19.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 1.0 bpg)
- Rich Barron (3.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg)
- Ticket Gaines (8.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Josh Oduro (16.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 bpg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: One Week by Barenaked Ladies
