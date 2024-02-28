Big East Game Thread: #5 Marquette vs Providence

THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) vs Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 81% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-67.

THE THRILL SCORE: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 52.3, making it the 9th most potentially exciting game out of the 58 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Auburn at Tennessee.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 bpg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

Jayden Pierre (9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.0 spg)

Devin Carter (19.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 1.0 bpg)

Rich Barron (3.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg)

Ticket Gaines (8.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Josh Oduro (16.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 bpg)

