Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 3, 2024

Look, all due respect to all of the college basketball that’s going to be on national television between 11am and 2:59pm Central time today — this includes #1 UConn and YOUR #9 Marquette both on the road — but things really get going at 3pm.

That’s when we get the first of four ranked vs ranked games of the day, which is also the first of three top 10 vs top 10 games of the day. #4 Houston at #8 Kansas! Not only is that a great game, but Marquette comes out ahead no matter who wins because it means a team ranked in front of MU also takes a loss.

Same goes for the next one: #7 Duke at #3 North Carolina! A classic rivalry game, this time with both in the top 10! What’s not to like here, especially since it will start after Houston/Kansas is wrapped up?

Okay, one tiny thing to not like: #12 Iowa State at #18 Baylor will tip off before Duke/UNC ends. Such is life. But either A) you’re looking to change the channel anyway or B) you get to skip that tedious back and forth early part of the game and skip straight to the good part.

ORrrrrrrrr you can bypass that one, as notable as it is, and go straight to #5 Tennessee on the road at Rupp Arena to face #10 Kentucky. Let’s be honest: You want to watch Kentucky play a home game where they’re actually the underdog. No, seriously, as of Friday morning, KenPom.com has it Volunteers by two.

All told, there’s 43 games on national television today, and there’s five games with a ranked team on the road against an unranked foe. That includes #3 Iowa taking The Caitlin Clark Show to visit Maryland, which gets the Fox Primetime Hoops timeslot today.

If you find something on streaming that’s awesome to watch, mention it in the comments so everyone can go tune it in quick!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!