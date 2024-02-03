 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 3, 2024

There’s a bunch of big time showdowns set up on national television today!

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 UConn at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, all due respect to all of the college basketball that’s going to be on national television between 11am and 2:59pm Central time today — this includes #1 UConn and YOUR #9 Marquette both on the road — but things really get going at 3pm.

That’s when we get the first of four ranked vs ranked games of the day, which is also the first of three top 10 vs top 10 games of the day. #4 Houston at #8 Kansas! Not only is that a great game, but Marquette comes out ahead no matter who wins because it means a team ranked in front of MU also takes a loss.

Same goes for the next one: #7 Duke at #3 North Carolina! A classic rivalry game, this time with both in the top 10! What’s not to like here, especially since it will start after Houston/Kansas is wrapped up?

Okay, one tiny thing to not like: #12 Iowa State at #18 Baylor will tip off before Duke/UNC ends. Such is life. But either A) you’re looking to change the channel anyway or B) you get to skip that tedious back and forth early part of the game and skip straight to the good part.

ORrrrrrrrr you can bypass that one, as notable as it is, and go straight to #5 Tennessee on the road at Rupp Arena to face #10 Kentucky. Let’s be honest: You want to watch Kentucky play a home game where they’re actually the underdog. No, seriously, as of Friday morning, KenPom.com has it Volunteers by two.

All told, there’s 43 games on national television today, and there’s five games with a ranked team on the road against an unranked foe. That includes #3 Iowa taking The Caitlin Clark Show to visit Maryland, which gets the Fox Primetime Hoops timeslot today.

If you find something on streaming that’s awesome to watch, mention it in the comments so everyone can go tune it in quick!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: 2/3/24

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #1 Connecticut at St. John's Fox
Virginia Tech at Miami ESPN
Penn State at Indiana FS1
Navy at Colgate CBS Sports Network
Arkansas at LSU ESPN2
Saint Joseph's at La Salle ESPNU
11:30 AM Duquesne at Rhode Island USA Network
Noon Wichita State at Memphis CBS
South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network
1:00 PM #9 Marquette at Georgetown FS1
Texas at #25 TCU ESPN2
Virginia at Clemson ESPN
East Carolina at Charlotte ESPNU
Murray State at Northern Iowa CBS Sports Network
Northwestern at Minnesota Big Ten Network
1:30 PM Fordham at Saint Louis USA Network
2:30 PM #17 Utah State at San Diego State Fox
Missouri at Vanderbilt SEC Network
3:00 PM #4 Houston at #8 Kansas ESPN
Elon at North Carolina A&T CBS Sports Network
Rutgers at Michigan Big Ten Network
Florida at Texas A&M ESPN2
Richmond at VCU ESPNU
4:30 PM Georgia Tech at NC State CW Network
Maryland at Michigan State Fox
5:00 PM #16 Auburn at Ole Miss SEC Network
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Drake at Indiana State ESPN2
Towson at Hofstra CBS Sports Network
Michigan at Penn State Big Ten Network
5:30 PM #7 Duke at #3 North Carolina ESPN
6:45 PM Syracuse at Wake Forest CW Network
7:00 PM #3 Iowa at Maryland Fox
#12 Iowa State at #18 Baylor ESPN2
Florida State at Louisville ACC Network
Wyoming at UNLV CBS Sports Network
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky ESPNU
7:30 PM #5 Tennessee at #10 Kentucky ESPN
Mississippi State at #24 Alabama SEC Network
8:30 PM Xavier at DePaul FS1
9:00 PM Oregon at UCLA ESPN2
Colorado State at Fresno State CBS Sports Network
9:30 PM Saint Mary's at Gonzaga ESPN

Loading comments...