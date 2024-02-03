Big East Game Thread: #9 Marquette at Georgetown

THE VITALS: #9 Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5, 7-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-12, 1-8 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 3, 2024

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Dave Sims and Tarik Turner on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 87% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 36.3, making it the 57th most potentially exciting game out of the 149 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Tennessee at Kentucky.

THE DISTRACTIONS: Marquette women’s basketball is visiting Providence today, and Marquette men’s lacrosse is opening their season at Air Force today as well. Both games are starting at 1pm Central, just like the men’s basketball game. I apologize in advance for my split attention.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 spg)

David Joplin (10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Ben Gold (4.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Chase Ross (shoulder) returned to play on Tuesday night against Villanova, playing a season high 31 minutes and adding 11 points and four rebounds to the evening. I would wager he played that much in his first game back partially because Marquette was without Kam Jones (ankle) who sat out after playing five minutes last week Saturday that he had no business playing on a clearly hampered ankle.

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP

Jayden Epps (19.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.5 apg)

Jay Heath (8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg)

Wayne Bristol (4.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

Dontrez Styles (12.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

Supreme Cook (11.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg)

