Couldn’t Have Asked For More: #9 Marquette 91, Georgetown 57

The biggest item to watch coming into Saturday afternoon was whether or not Marquette’s defense could wrangle Georgetown’s offense long enough to make GU’s porous defense pay on the other end.

The #9 ranked team in the country did not make us wait long to get the answer to that question.

Marquette scored first, never let Georgetown tie the game, figured out what was going on, and then took off. Jay Heath scored for the Hoyas on a break with 10:17 left in the first half, and MU took control from there. A 16-0 run punched the margin to 20 points after an and-1 by David Joplin, and it took just barely over three minutes for MU to do it.

Georgetown never got closer than 17 for the remaining six minutes and change of the first half, and a 7-2 burst over the final 3:40 for Marquette left the margin at the largest gap of the game so far: 22 points at 44-22 favoring the visitors.

In the second half, Marquette didn’t let Georgetown score consecutive field goals on them until there was less than a minute to play and the MU walk-ons were in the game. The lead hit 30 on a Kam Jones layup during an 8-0 run, and a three-pointer from Jones made it a 40 point game, 79-38, with 7:55 to play. The lead crested at 42 a couple of times and ultimately, the margin settled at 34 for Marquette’s 91-57 victory that was never really in doubt.

A thing that was in doubt? The health of Kam Jones’ ankle after he missed Tuesday’s game at Villanova. It’s not in doubt now, because no one on a bum ankle does what he did to the Hoyas on Saturday. Jones finished with a new career high of 31 points, and he got 23 of those in the second half. 9-for-11 from the field after intermission, including 5-for-7 from behind the three-point line. He got all of his points in an eight minute window, scoring 23 of Marquette’s 24 points in that stretch, and almost singlehandedly boosting the lead from 28 to 42. I have to say almost because Oso Ighodaro did squeeze a free throw in there. Jones did score 18 straight for the Golden Eagles, though.

Oso Ighodaro had a double-double on 10 each for points and rebounds, and he added three assists, three blocks, and two steals. Tyler Kolek had 17 points and eight assists, and David Joplin was the fourth double digit scorer with a very efficient 15 points on 4-for-9 long range shooting.

How about some highlights, and only some because the video is less than 3 minutes long, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports?

Up Next: A well deserved week of rest, and then the lone home game in a stretch of four out of five on the road. That home game is National Marquette Day, and it will be St. John’s at Fiserv Forum for a 5pm Central time tipoff on FS1 as the Golden Eagles hunt for a 7th straight win. The Red Storm lost 77-64 on the road against UConn on Saturday for their fifth loss in the last six games, and they will host DePaul on Tuesday before coming to Milwaukee.