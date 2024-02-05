Marquette Women’s Basketball Finally Drops Out Of The Associated Press Top 25 Voting

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, Marquette women’s basketball was 12-0 on the year and ranked #19 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 since then, getting swept by UConn and losing road games to St. John’s, Villanova, and Creighton, all in late fumbling fashion. They also let Providence get out to a 20-2 start against them on Saturday, which ended up turning into a win that pulled MU back up to 5-5 in their last 10 contests.

This, combined with the loss to the then #22 ranked Bluejays, finally cast Marquette from the light of AP voters’ hearts. For the first time since the first in-season poll of this campaign, the Golden Eagles are not receiving any votes in the Associated Press top 25 poll as of Monday’s new rankings.

UConn remains the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week, holding on to their #11 spot in the poll. Beating MU in Omaha helped Creighton move up one spot this week to #21 in the country. That’s it for ranked teams or even teams earning votes on the slate this week.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Georgetown at the McGuire Center. Tipoff is set for 8pm, and if you’re wondering why so late, it’s because the game will be broadcast on FS1.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.