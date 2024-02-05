Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up To #7 In New Associated Press Poll

With Marquette men’s basketball going 2-0 last week, they were bound to move up in the new Associated Press rankings from last week’s #9 spot. After all, last week’s action saw losses by #3 North Carolina, #4 Houston, #5 Tennessee, #6 Wisconsin (twice!), and #7 Duke.

The end result of all of that? The two teams closest to #9 MU tumbled hard enough in the voting to fall behind the Golden Eagles, and as a result, Marquette is now the #7 team in the country. This is MU’s 24th straight week in the AP top 25, their longest run since lasting 30 straight weeks from February 4, 2002 through December 15, 2003. Shouts to Dwyane Wade.

Marquette snagged 1,173 points for their #7 ranking this week. That puts them in between #6 Tennessee with 1,211 points and #8 Arizona, making a three spot leap here, with 1,077 points. Looks like MU is a little bit closer to #6 than they are to #8, so that’s not too bad at all.

Shane Mettlen and Todd Golden are the top Golden Eagle fans in the voting contingent this week, as they both have Marquette at #3 in the country. From there, MU has at least four votes at every spot from #4 to #9, with the plurality of the ballots showing the Golden Eagles at #7. We skip over #10, get two votes at #11 — don’t think we don’t see you down there, Jon Rothstein — and then skip #12 to find JB Ricks voting Marquette at #13. Ricks had MU at #22 last week, so we can hardly fault him for bringing up the rear here.

The top four is stacked with teams that Marquette either has or will play this season. UConn remains #1 in the country, holding on to 45 first place votes, while the other 16 top spots went to Purdue, the #2 team in the country. The first team that Marquette has defeated this season shows up at #4, as Kansas makes a four spot leap from last week thanks to their win over Houston.

We pick up the familiar faces at #10, where Illinois has forced their way back into the top 10 after sitting at #14 last week, and they are followed by aforementioned Wisconsin, which fell five spots to #11. Creighton’s Friday night loss to Butler helped shove them down six spots to #19 right now to wrap up the list of MU foes in the rankings.

Texas turns up in the Receiving Votes department this week, picking up 22 points, and standing as the only team on MU’s schedule in that area of the voting results.

Marquette has to wait until Saturday to return to action, but they’ll get to play a home game. St. John’s comes to town for National Marquette Day, and tipoff at Fiserv Forum is set for 5pm Central time on FS1.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.