The Big East Made A Men’s Lacrosse Decision And I Like What They Did

The 2024 men’s lacrosse season started on Saturday, and five of the six teams in the Big East got their campaigns going. Three of the five — Denver, Providence, and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles — picked up a win to start the year, which left the Big East office in a bit of a quandary. Games were played, so they probably should do a weekly awards, but also it was only two days, so should they, but also only three of the five teams won, so should they even acknowledge the other two, and if not, should they do the awards?

They went ahead with the awards, and with one exception, it is just a straight celebration of the three victories, all the way down to the Weekly Honor Roll.

Offensive Player of the Week: JJ Sillstrop, Denver

An obvious choice, as he went absolutely bananas in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime, scoring four straight all on his own to guide the Pioneers to a come from behind road win over #6 Johns Hopkins. Sillstrop’s overtime winner came at the horn when Denver had just two seconds to do anything, and Hopkins left him unattended out in the wilderness at the top of the attacking area, and he still slung the shot into the net. Oh, and he scored twice earlier in the game for six total goals in the 13-12 win.

Defensive Player of the Week: Caleb Creasor, Marquette

The grad transfer from Lehigh recorded his first career win in net, as he recorded 12 saves in MU’s 12-6 victory on the road against Air Force.

Specialist of the Week: Quinn McConnaughey, Providence

PC’s face off man won 15 of the 21 draws that he took in the game — that’s over 71% — as the Friars beat Holy Cross, 12-6. McConnaughey tallied up seven ground balls in the game which is great even for a faceoff guy.

Freshman of the Week: Carsen Brandt, Marquette

The top 60 prospect scored twice, both unassisted, in his first ever collegiate contest. His goal late in the first quarter put Marquette up 2-1, and they were never tied with the Falcons again.

Weekly Honor Roll

Devon Cowan, Marquette: Game high 4 points against Air Force

Luke Williams, Marquette: 8-for-12 on faceoffs and nine ground balls

Ryan Bell, Providence: 7 points to lead the entire league on the weekend on five goals and two assists against Holy Cross

Gregg Dennison, Providence: 5 ground balls and a caused turnover to anchor the Friars’ defense

And then they doled out the fifth spot to Georgetown’s Jordan Wray. Hey, look, the Hoyas were not good in their 18-10 loss at Loyola Maryland, but when a guy has a career high in goals and literally scores half his team’s goals in the process, you can throw that team a bone in a loss.

This is great. The league office said “hell yeah, we’re highlighting everyone who’s awesome, and if you lost, you’re not awesome unless it was a career best day for you.” I respect it.