5 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at #12 Creighton

#5 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) at #12 Creighton Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 Big East)

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 1:30pm Central

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Kam Jones, 15.9 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.6 apg

Creighton Stats Leaders

Points: Baylor Scheierman, 18.2 ppg

Rebounds: Baylor Scheierman, 8.6 rpg

Assists: Trey Alexander, 4.8 apg

Marquette: #11

Creighton: #12

Game Projection: Marquette has a 39% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-73.

Last Time Out: Marquette had a rough go of it early at Fiserv Forum, giving up an 11-1 run in the first five minutes to trail 14-3, and they were still down 10, 24-14, with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half. A 9-0 run would tie the game at 26, Creighton led at the half by two and then the expected game between two top 25 teams with an eye on the Big East title broke out. Sean Jones played the hero late, hitting some threes, getting an and-1, and then putting Marquette up seven with just under six left to go. 16-8 Marquette run, and Jones had 12 of them. MU led for good from there, David Joplin dunked and dapped up Jae Crowder at courtside, and that was that for a 72-67 victory on December 30th.

Since Last We Met: Well, two full months worth of basketball is a lot of basketball since the last time we saw Marquette and Creighton on the same floor together. In the immediate aftermath of that game, the Bluejays won seven of their next eight, with the only loss coming on the road against UConn, so no shame there. Getting squeaked by Butler at home? Mmmmm, not so great, and getting worse with the Bulldogs winning just once since then, and following that up with a road overtime loss to Providence after Steven Ashworth gave the Friars the lead with 45 seconds left in regulation AND the Bluejays had 28 seconds to find a winner after Devin Carter tied it back up? Not great!

Creighton responded to that two game setback by winning their next four, including running #1 UConn out of the CHI, 85-66, on February 20th..... and then they got run out of Madison Square Garden by St. John’s, 80-66, just five days later. That’s not how you want to follow up the first ever win over a #1 ranked team in program history, but that’s what happened. The Bluejays atoned for that error on Wednesday night with an 85-64 drumming of Seton Hall that featured a 24-7 run in the first half, and that’s how they’ve won five of their last six contests.

Tempo Free Fun: The big question for Marquette on Saturday afternoon is whether or not their electrifying shooting is going to travel with them to Omaha. MU beat the Bluejays in Milwaukee even though they shot just 43% inside the three-point arc and a very not good 29% outside of it. You wouldn’t think that you can do that and beat a Creighton team that’s handing you 57% and 38% back in the same spots, but that’s what Marquette did. If the Golden Eagles can shoot like they have for almost all of the last six weeks — an effective field goal percentage of over 51% in every game except for the visit to Connecticut — that completely changes the dynamic of what’s going on between these two bird-themed outfits.

Just saying “hey, shoot it real good” is obviously easier than doing it, especially against a Bluejays squad that’s #12 in the country in eFG% this season and second best in the Big East in league play behind only UConn. The catch is that you usually have to be able to shoot twos well against the Bluejays to beat them. Six of their eight losses this season have come when the opponent shot 45.5% or better on two point attempts, and five of those were when the other guys shot at least 48%. I’m not even saying you have to be AWESOME at it, just good. It’s not a guarantee though, as Creighton has won six times while giving up at least 45.5% inside the arc.

Generally speaking, how you do shooting two point buckets has to do with how you deal with Ryan Kalkbrenner in the middle. The 7’1” Missourian is top 60 in the country in block rate, as in what percentage of shots he blocks while he’s on the court, and if you prefer it as good old-fashioned counting and averaging, Kalkbrenner’s averaging just barely short of three blocks per game. He only swatted one MU shot in the first meeting, but Kalkbrenner is big enough and lanky enough that he can cause problems merely by existing with a couple of feet of the basket. MU has to find a solution to that, whether that’s making him get out on Oso Ighodaro to defend that 12 to 15 foot floater push shot or Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones making good use of their feathery touch with the english around the rim.

One of the reasons why Marquette won the game in Milwaukee even though they didn’t shoot the ball well is that they just stopped the Bluejays from shooting the ball at all. Creighton committed 18 turnovers in that game, which ended up being on a quarter of their possessions. Expecting that to happen again just because Marquette likes to force turnovers is a little much, as the Bluejays have only been coughing up 15% of the time this season overall and just barely more than that in Big East games. The other side of that is that Marquette’s defense is predicated on bothering the living hell out of you. MU is generating a turnover on 21.9% of possessions in Big East play this season, best in the league, and second place St. John’s is waaaaaay down at just 17.8%. Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander were the victims for four turnovers each in the first meeting, and point guard Steven Ashworth coughed up another three. None of these guys are generally bad at giving up the ball, but if there’s something about how Marquette plays and how Creighton plays that makes them the obvious targets again, you have to take what’s being offered to you.

The other thing to remember about the turnovers is that every time you take it away from Creighton, it’s a free possession for you because they’re not going to take it away from you on the other end. The Bluejays are, as I type this on Thursday, the literal worst team in the country at generating turnovers on defense. KenPom ranks their 11.3% turnover rate at #362, nearly a full point behind second worst South Dakota. Any turnover you commit against Creighton is your fault for being sloppy.

The biggest item on the scouting report for MU’s defense is Baylor Scheierman. The 6’7” forward has a case to be Big East Player of the Year, and a big performance in this game would really help him out. Scheierman had 23 points, eight rebounds, and two assists against Marquette the first time around, and he did that largely because he shot 7-for-13 from beyond the three-point line. Not-Baylor-Scheierman shot just 5-for-19, so you can see how critical he was to what the Bluejays had going for them in Milwaukee. He’s shooting 37% this season, and just holding him to his average should be counted as a win, especially as that attempt total creeps upwards. He’s coming off a 6-for-10 against Seton Hall on Wednesday night, but went just 1-for-10 against the Johnnies at the Garden and is just 15-for-44 (34%) in Creighton’s last six games. More of that, please.

Last thing we have to wonder about until tipoff in Nebraska is the status of Tyler Kolek. He played just 18 minutes against Providence on Wednesday night and not at all in the final 12 after leaving with an oblique muscle injury. That’s his musculature around his ribcage and abdomen for those of you who aren’t spending lots of time watching Major League Baseball. The good news for the time being is that Marquette only listed him as Questionable after he left to be examined on Wednesday night, implying that if MU hadn’t been up 20 points on the Friars for nearly the entire second half, he could have returned. While playing basketball isn’t quite the twisting sport that pitching and swinging a baseball bat is, Kolek’s game does kiiiiinda require him to contort his body into interesting positions and angles to throw the kinds of passes that he manages to pull off. If he was questionable to return, then it’s up to Marquette’s medical staff and Kolek’s overall sense of what he can and can not do to decide whether or not he can play 65 hours later or so. On Thursday night’s radio show, head coach Shaka Smart said there was no timetable for his return at that point.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 9-1, with wins in each of their last three games

Creighton Last 10 Games: 7-3, with a win in their most recent game and wins in five of the last six.

All Time Series: Marquette leads, 59-39

Current Streak: With the win in Milwaukee earlier this season, Marquette has now won three straight against Creighton, but the Bluejays have won five of the last nine.