Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: at Butler

I’m not taking up a lot of time here because as my recap of the awful loss to St. John’s should have made it clear, I don’t want to think about this Marquette women’s basketball season much longer than I have to, and I definitely don’t want to think about this coaching staff at all ever again.

So.

Thanks to Villanova’s loss to UConn on Wednesday night, Marquette is in a tie with the Wildcats for fourth place in the Big East. That actually means that MU is in fifth place because VU has the season sweep on Marquette, so they lose the tiebreaker. A Marquette win on Saturday ties them with St. John’s for third place, but the Red Storm also have the season sweep on MU, so they lose the tiebreaker there as well.

Got it?

Okay.

A Marquette win and a Villanova loss at home to DePaul would make the Golden Eagles the #4 seed, and give them a quarterfinal game against..... #5 Villanova.

A Marquette loss and a Villanova win makes the Golden Eagles the #5 seed and give them a quarterfinal game against..... #4 Villanova because the Wildcats lost their only meeting with St. John’s and thus lose the tiebreaker.

A Marquette loss and a Villanova loss means nothing changes and it’s #4 Villanova and #5 Marquette next Saturday at Mohegan Sun.

By my math, Marquette is five possessions across three games away from being 13-4 in Big East play, very clear from both STJ and VU and in third place, and a certain amount of “hey, what if we just played better when two games were up for grabs” away from being 15-2.

They’re also two possessions away from being 9-8 and staring at the possibility of finishing as low as 7th, because dang if they nearly/should have lost to Butler earlier this season.

Big East Game #18: at Butler Bulldogs (14-14, 6-11 Big East)

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 2pm Central

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWBB

Marquette is 21-9 all time against Butler. The first ever meeting was in 1986, and like all of the first four, the Bulldogs came away victorious. Since 1991, Marquette has lost just five times and comes into this one on an eight game winning streak against Butler after sneaking out of the McGuire Center with a 59-48 win in the first meeting this season.

Yes, you read that right, Marquette snuck out of their own home arena with an 11 point win. There is no other way to explain that, other than to say that the Golden Eagles needed an 11-0 run over the final 4:30 of that game back on January 27th in order to break up a 48-all tie late in the fourth quarter. Butler led that game by six at the half and MU led by nine at the start of the fourth quarter, and yet it was still all even with 4:30 to play.

That’s the performance Marquette put up in the immediate wake of giving up a huge second quarter run to UConn and then just wandering about in the entire second half on their way to a 26 point loss. Their reaction to that was to score the literal exact same number of points and just barely beat a Bulldogs team that, at the time, had only managed to beat Xavier in eight Big East games. That first game with Butler was the third game in the increasingly weird and bad run that Marquette has been on to end the season, and let me tell you this: I’m not holding out a lot of hope in the Golden Eagles figuring the Bulldogs out in Indiana this weekend.

There’s All Of That to consider here, of course. There’s also the fact that Marquette needed a 25 point second half from Chloe Marotta and also a third chance putback from the now-transferred Emily La Chapell at the horn to avoid going to overtime with the Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse last season.

The vibes are wrong, man. Very, very wrong.

Oh, uh, basketball analysis? Yeah, sure. Don’t let Caroline Strande or Rachel Kent, Butler’s top two scorers, shoot three-pointers. They’re both over 43% this season. Don’t let Jordan Meulemans and her 44.7% success rate shoot either. The end.